Sayyed Nasrallah reveals Hezbollah’s project in Palestine

22 Jul 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

Sayyed Nasrallah stresses that Hezbollah’s project in Palestine rests on the Palestinian people liberating their land by resisting the enemy.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

In the fifth and final episode of the “40 and Beyond” documentary series, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, revealed that the death of the great Syrian President Hafez Al-Assad constituted a huge loss.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen CEO, Ghassan Ben Jeddou, Sayyed Nasrallah highly valued the role of late President Hafez Al-Assad in the equation of the Arab-Israeli struggle.

Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that President Hafez Al-Assad exerted strained efforts for the sake of the Resistance project in the region for a period of 20 years.

Sayyed Nasrallah narrated two experiences with late Syria President Hafez Al Assad. The first was in July 1993, when the July Understanding was reached, and the second was in 1996 during Operation “Grapes of Wrath.

The Secretary-General iterated the extent to which late President Hafez Al-Assad was careful to consult Hezbollah.

Sayyed Nasrallah stated that late President Hafez Al-Assad took Hezbollah’s opinion into consideration, preserving the Resistance, its project, morale, and victories.

President Al-Assad did whatever maintained the interest of the Resistance and fulfilled the Resistance’s requests in all the negotiations that used to take place in Damascus, according to Sayyed Nasrallah.

“Our opinion was always taken into consideration; we weren’t just consulted as someone might consult you, but then does the opposite however, our opinion was always applied even in texts and agreements,” he stressed.

He further detailed that President Al-Assad did whatever maintained the interest of the Resistance and fulfilled the Resistance’s requests in all the negotiations that used to take place in Damascus.

Training Palestinian factions

On the role of Hezbollah in training Palestinian factions in the past, the Secretary-General revealed that the resistance movement used to train the Lebanese and Palestinians that were and still are fighting “Israel”.

The Secretary-General pointed out that the military training was not only limited to Islamic factions, noting that some factions may not need training.

No Hezbollah in Palestine

In the course of the interview, Sayyed Nasrallah exposed that he received letters from Palestinian youths and even from Palestinian cadres urging him to establish a new faction in Palestine under Lebanese Hezbollah’s leadership.

However, Hezbollah’s decision was clear in this regard; no Hezbollah in Palestine, Sayyed Nasrallah tersely stated.

According to Sayyed Nasrallah, Hezbollah does not have its own project in Palestine.

The Secretary-General went on to say that there are several resistance factions in Palestine, asserting that Hamas and the Islamic Jihad were present, as well as the rest of the national factions.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyed Nasrallah suggested that if someone in Palestine wanted to cooperate with us; he can cooperate with the national factions there if he has a national ideology or with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad if he has an Islamic ideology.

Sayyed Nasrallah concluded by reasserting that Hezbollah’s project is that Palestine will be liberated by its people who resist the enemy.

“Therefore, we can cooperate with every Palestinian, regardless of his ideological, intellectual, organizational, or political background”, he said.

It is noteworthy that on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Hezbollah and the 30th anniversary of the election of Sayyed Nasrallah as the Lebanese party’s Secretary-General, Al Mayadeen produced a five-part documentary series, featuring a rare interview with the Resistance leader dating back to 20 years.

