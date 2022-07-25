HTS attacks Church in Syria leaving 2 dead, 15 wounded

24 Jul 2021
By Al Mayadeen English
Two people have been killed and 15 others were injured in an attack on a church in Hama, Syria, reportedly launched by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Sunday attacked a religious celebration in Hama, Syria, killing two people and injuring 15 others.
“A suicide drone armed with a missile fell near a gathering during a religious celebration marking the opening of the Hagia Sophia. This was followed by another UAV falling down in the same location,” local sources reported.
“Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched two UAVs equipped with cameras and small-sized missiles that directly targeted the religious gathering,” the sources added.
Footage showing the first drone falling down on the attendees gathered near the church was circulated on social media.
The sources revealed that the Syrian air defense force dealt with several UAVs flying overhead in the city, shooting several unauthorized drones down.
Related Videos
Related news
- NATO Drones Murder Syrians at Church Inauguration in Hama
- Syria Calls on UN to Condemn “Israeli” Attacks on Its Territories
- Foreign Ministry Calls on UNSC to Condemn Israeli Aggression on Damascus
- Three Syrian Soldiers Martyred In ‘Israeli’ Airstrike Near Damascus
- Syria Cuts Diplomatic Relations with Ukraine
Filed under: Syria, Takfiris, War on Syria | Tagged: Arab Christians, Global war on Syria, Hagia Sophia, Hama, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Nusra Front) |
Leave a Reply