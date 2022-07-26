This is Why Sayyed Nasrallah Choked up during Al-Mayadeen Interview

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 26, 2022

Source: Al-Manar English Website

In his final question during the interview with Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah on Monday, Al-Mayadeen’s Ghassan Bin Jeddo asked the Lebanese Resistance leader about whom his eminence would like to thank or deliver a message on the party’s 40th anniversary.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Allah is the first one to be thanked for the achievements secured throughout 40 years.

“Talking logically, our victories were much more than our capabilities, thank God,” his eminence said.

“Meanwhile, I address people, whom I don’t flatter when I describe them as ‘the most honorable people….” Sayyed Nasrallah said as he choked up.

“Those people have been since 1982 supporting the Resistance. Actually they are the Resistance. The burdens they have been carrying throughout the years have been increasing. Those people have been always loyal. They neither abandoned us nor stabbed us in the back.”

“Ashoura is coming in few days, and you know that we always recall Imam Hussein when he permitted his 72 companions in Karbala to leave during the night, and they did not. Here in Lebanon, our people haven’t abandon us, neither in the night nor in the day, but rather they stood firm and sacrificed their selves and their sons for the sake of this path,” Sayyed Nasrallah told Bin Jeddo.

The Resistance leader then saluted those people who “have been loyal and sincere,” voicing full confidence that “along with them we will achieve prosperity.”

