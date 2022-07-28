Sayyed Nasrallah: We Have the Ability to Hit Any Target in the Sea of Occupied Palestine

Posted on July 28, 2022 by indigoblue76

July 27, 2022

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah revealed that Hezbollah possess “a certain maritime capability which is sufficient to achieve the required deterrence” against the “Israeli” entity.

His Eminence’s remarks came in an interview with the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel on Monday as part of the “Dialogue of the 40th Anniversary” about the achievements of the Resistance over the past several decades.

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: , |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on July 28, 2022 at 6:00 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: