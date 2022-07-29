Sayyed Nasrallah: If Oil Extraction from Karish Began in Sept. & Lebanon Didn’t Get Its Due, There Will Be A Problem

Posted on by martyrashrakat

29 Jul 2022

Subtitled by Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned the “Israeli” entity that “If oil and gas extraction from Karish began in September and Lebanon did not get its due, then there will be a problem”.

His Eminence’s remarks came in an interview with the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel on Monday as part of the “Dialogue of the 40th Anniversary” about the achievements of the Resistance over the past several decades.

With English and French subtitles

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Lebanon | Tagged: Hezbollah 40th Anniversary, The Zio-temporary entity |