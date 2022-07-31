The Zelenskys’ Vogue Photoshoot Exposes What A Charade The Ukrainian Conflict Has Become

Posted on by Zara Ali

By Andrew Korybko

Westerners have been indoctrinated into believing that the First Family is struggling just like their compatriots. Zelensky, for example, almost never changes his shirt so folks assumed that life must be very difficult for the Ukrainian President if he can’t even practice proper hygiene. The last thing that they could have expected is that he’s actually living a pretty swanky life with his wife, both of whom come off as totally carefree and relaxed.

The Zelenskys allowed Vogue to do a glamorous photoshoot of them the other day in a move that triggered surprisingly sharp criticisms among many Westerners, with even Newsweek (which can’t by any stretch of the imagination be described as so-called “Russian propaganda”) reporting on how many people considered it to be inappropriate. Up until this point, it was considered “taboo” in terms of Western “political correctness” to ever criticize anything that this wartime leader and his family does. Those who did so were condemned as so-called “Russian propagandists” who were supposedly seeking to “divide the West”. Now, however, it’s apparently alright to give him and his wife a tongue lashing.

It’s understandable why many Westerners were so upset by the Zelenskys’ Vogue photoshoot. After all, they’ve been indoctrinated into believing that the First Family is struggling just like their compatriots. Zelensky, for example, almost never changes his shirt so folks assumed that life must be very difficult for the Ukrainian President if he can’t even practice proper hygiene. People imagined that he’s toiling away in a secret bunker somewhere while leading the war with his generals, all of whom are supposedly targets of shadowy Russian assassins. The last thing that they could have expected is that he’s actually living a pretty swanky life with his wife, both of whom come off as totally carefree and relaxed.

Vogue went too far in their contribution to his cult of personality and thus inadvertently triggered an unprecedented backlash against the man who the West has painstakingly attempted to present to the public as a “secular god”. They’ve already failed to convince Africans to join their new cult as evidenced by only four of their leaders tuning in to listen to his virtual address to the African Union in late June, which was a major snubbing of the man whom the West demands that everyone pays their respects to without exception. Even so, American perception managers took for granted that their cult will continue to thrive among the Western masses, yet Vogue just messed everything up for them in a huge way.

Many Westerners have come to resent the tens of billions of dollars of taxpayer funds that have been given to Zelensky without them having a word in this process, let alone there being any oversight whatsoever regarding how he uses their money. Still, they mostly remained silent out of so-called “solidarity” with his “cause”, while those who spoke out were mercilessly smeared as “Russian agents” like was earlier explained. Now, however, the multitude of people who’d begun to resent Zelensky are finally speaking out after how disgusted they were with his and his wife’s Vogue photoshoot, which showed that he’s just another entitled member of the elite who isn’t struggling at all.

Any decent person would be furious to see a self-proclaimed wartime leader living the life of luxury that the Zelenskys enjoy, some of which is presumably funded by Western taxpayers. He’s supposed to be an icon of struggle, not elitism, yet he, his wife, and Vogue were so tone-deaf and caught up with taking his cult of personality to the next level that they didn’t think for a second how the Western masses would react to his photoshoot. All they wanted to do was make him and his wife out to be the most glamorous people on the planet, which incensed many Westerners who are openly disgusted with the easy life that they have at others’ expense while their own people are struggling.

This scandal is emblematic of what a charade the Ukrainian Conflict has become. Everything that Westers were told by their media has turned out to be false. From Snake Island to the Ghost of Kiev and now the “folk legend” of the Zelenskys supposedly “suffering in solidarity with their people”, the whole thing has been nothing but an unprecedented perception management operation waged by their own governments with the intent of misleading their people. Now that the Western masses are waking up and are no longer afraid to speak out and condemn the Zelenskys’ lavish excesses in life (some of which are presumably paid for with their tax dollars), other perceptions might soon change too.

For instance, it’s only a matter of time before some of these same newly enraged people start wondering why the conflict began in the first place if everything else that they’ve been told about it has proven to be false. Others might ask whether the Zelensky deserve any more of their taxes after seeing the life of luxury that they enjoy despite supposedly living under Russian missiles. All told, the “official narrative” over the Ukrainian Conflict is beginning to crumble after Vogue went too far in its attempts to take Zelensky’s cult of personality to the next level, which counterproductively inspired the Western masses to finally speak out against him and start asking uncomfortable questions about the conflict.

