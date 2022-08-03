Israeli Circles: Indirect Maritime Talks with Lebanon Ongoing under Pressure of Time Set by Hezbollah

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 3, 2022

Source: Al-Manar English Website

The Zionist circles indicated that the indirect talks to demarcate the maritime borders with Lebanon are ongoing under the pressure of the time set by Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah.

Sayyed Nasrallah had set September as a deadline for either an agreement that gives Lebanon all its offshore gas rights or a war for the sake of defending the Lebanese maritime borders.

On July 2, Hezbollah flew three drones over the Israeli platforms in Karish gas field which lies in the disputable zone, sending a poweful message that warns the enemy against any infringement.

On July 31, Hezbollah military media released a video which shows the Israeli platforms operating in the Mediterranean, warning the Zionist enemy of its attempts to plunder Lebanon’s gas and oil fields.

The video shows surveillance scenes taken from land and air, some form yesterday, for Israeli vessels at the Karish field near the Lebanese maritime borders.

Accordingly, the Israeli enemy is engaging in the indirect negotiations under Hezbollah pressure and the need to sell the extracted gas.

In this context, the Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid met with the US mediator Amos Hochstein just after the latter’s meetings with the Lebanese officials.

The Zionist circles also indicated that ‘Israel’ is in a bad need of stability in order to invest the offshore gas, adding that, in case of any escalation, it will be the biggest loser.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Karish and beyond Karish equation, Lebanon's Gas and Oil, Lebanon's maritime borders, Sayyed Nasrallah, The Zio-temporary entity |