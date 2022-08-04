The Saker interviews Michael Hudson

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 02, 2022

Dear friends

Today I had the honor and immense pleasure to spend one hour talking to my friend Michael Hudson and I am happy to share this video with you. I have immense respect for Michael, both as an economist and as a friend, and want to clarify this because some trolls have viciously attacked Michael in the comments section and I want to make something abundantly clear: any rude comment addressed to Michael will be sent to trash and its author banned forever. You are totally welcome to disagree with the substance of Michael’s (or my) arguments, but I shall tolerate no ad hominems or snarky comments of any kind.

It is sad that I would have to make such points, but past experience taught me, the hard way, that trolls always pounce on those whose ideas they fear and hate the most.

One more thing: both Michael and myself would REALLY be grateful if somebody could make a transcript of our conversation. If you can help with that, we would both be immensely grateful to you!

That being said, I now leave you to watch the conversation,

Andrei

***

First, here is the YouTube video of our discussion:

and, second, since we never can tell what the woke freaks who run YouTube might decide to do with this video, here is the exact same one on BitChute, just in case…

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/6a5zhT5ROp2U

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: NATO Alliance, Russia, Taiwan, US | Tagged: American Empire's Decline, China's Economic Strategy, China-US Relations, Elections, Nuclear War, Pelosi, The Saker |