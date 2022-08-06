Exclusive: PIJ chief orders Al-Quds Brigades to act against ‘Israel’

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

5 Aug 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

Palestinian Islamic Jihad chief Ziyad Al-Nakhalah tells Al Mayadeen that the upcoming confrontation with “Tel Aviv” will have no red lines.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad Al-Nakhalah

The Israeli occupation must expect fierce fighting from the Palestinian resistance without any truce, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Secretary-General Ziyad Al-Nakhalah told Al Mayadeen on Friday.

“Today is a day of victory […] today is a test for the Palestinian resistance against this Israeli aggression,” Al-Nakhalah said. “We are going ahead, and we ask Allah to grant success to the freedom fighters. Suffering will fall upon the Israelis.”

“The freedom fighters must band together as one, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad has no red lines. It will not stop, and there will be no mediation,” the prominent resistance figure underlined.

Al-Nakhala: I tell all the freedom fighters in #Palestine that we must all fight as one.#GazaUnderAttack #PalestineUnderAttack https://t.co/qfsxIsnY8j — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 5, 2022

“We are in the midst of a true test against this aggression, and the Palestinian people must prove their ability to confront [the Israeli occupation],” he added.

Al-Nakhalah underscored Palestinian unity

Al-Nakhalah stressed that Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the PIJ, will band together with the other Palestinian resistance factions to confront the Israeli occupation’s aggression.

“I tell all the freedom fighters in Palestine that we must all fight as one,” he said, stressing that the Israeli occupation, the party that initiated the aggression, must be held fully responsible.

“There are no red lines in this battle, and I declare this before all the Palestinian people. Tel Aviv will bear the brunt of the Palestinian resistance’s rockets.”

“All the combatants of the Al-Quds Brigades: We will neither back down nor hesitate. This is a military order for our forces to act upon laid-out plan,” he said.

Israeli occupation naturally aggressive

The Israeli occupation is launching this aggression as Egypt mediates between Palestine and “Israel”, Al-Nakhalah highlighted, stressing that the resistance will fiercely retaliate to “Tel Aviv’s” aggression. “There will be a confrontation in which our people will emerge victorious.”

Al-Nakhalah to the #Egyptians: The Israeli occupation is naturally aggressive, and we will retaliate fiercely to this aggression. There will be a confrontation in which our people will emerge victorious. #Palestine #GazaUnderAttack https://t.co/GfcSDOUU0K — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 5, 2022

“The Israeli occupation is naturally aggressive, and we will retaliate fiercely to this aggression,” he told the Egyptian mediators.

Al-Nakhalah to the #Egyptians: The Israeli occupation is naturally aggressive, and we will retaliate fiercely to this aggression. There will be a confrontation in which our people will emerge victorious. #Palestine #GazaUnderAttack https://t.co/GfcSDOUU0K — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 5, 2022

“The confrontation started, and it is too early to talk about mediation after the fall of Palestinian martyrs,” he stressed. “We expect martyrs to fall and homes to be destroyed. This is a war that was imposed on us, and we will retaliate until the very end.”

Al-Nakhalah: The confrontation started, and it is too early to talk about mediation after the fall of #Palestinian martyrs.#Palestine #GazaUnderAttack https://t.co/KsIqwkbibB — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 5, 2022

Confrontation until freedom

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the PIJ chief said, will work to establish an equation of deterrence with the Israeli occupation. “We are ready to confront and continue until that is solidified.”

However, Al-Nakhalah said that he was “not talking about equations at the moment. We are in the middle of a battle, and we will continue to fight until our people are free.”

Al-Nakhalah: I'm not talking about equations at the moment. We are in the middle of a battle, and we will continue to fight until our people are free.#Palestine #GazaUnderAttack https://t.co/l0qaFvzHHP — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 5, 2022

“‘Israel’ is trying to make it seem like the battle is against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and I say it’s an open confrontation against all the Palestinian people,” he said.

“Today is historic; we either confront united or pay the price separated,” Al-Nakhalah added. “What we need is unity and solidarity against the aggression.”

Al-Nakhalah: I tell our people that we need unity and solidarity against the Israeli aggression.#PalestineUnderAttack #GazaUnderAttack https://t.co/jIonG0aiXm — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 5, 2022

PA know their duties

The occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip are united, he said. “The Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank will find means to fight. All of our people are fighting the same battle.”

“The Palestinian Authority knows its duties, and I am asking all the Palestinian freedom fighters, especially those in Fatah, to carry out their duty.”

Al-Nakhalah: The #Palestinian Authority knows its duties, and I am addressing all the Palestinian freedom fighters, especially those in Fatah, to carry out their duty. https://t.co/CMV2TKBPJi — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 5, 2022

“We are at the beginning of the confrontation, and God willing, we will bear its responsibility together. The moment is decisive. We have to fight and be steadfast on the battlefield,” Al-Nakhalah stressed.

“We are amid the first few hours of an open battle, and we can’t currently talk about the causes of our allies,” he said.

All Israeli cities to be struck

“According to our arrangement, all of the freedom fighters will carry out their duties, and we will strike all the Israeli occupation’s cities. What is happening is an extension of the battle of the Seif Al-Quds, and God willing, we will achieve what we did not in Seif Al-Quds. This is an existential battle,” he stressed.

“The pressures exerted on the Palestinian people are not new, and the resistance will carry out its duties and do all it can against the aggression,” Al-Nakhalah said.

“There is a regional trend, and there are regimes that want to be slaves for the occupation,” Al-Nakhalah stressed.

“Palestine, Al-Aqsa, and our people deserve sacrifice. Palestine is our land, and we will defend our rights. The resistance forces will not be broken,” Al-Nakhalah concluded.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Egypt, Palestine | Tagged: Gaza, Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Israeli Aggression, Occupied Palestine, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian cause, Ziad Nakhala |