Israeli occupation murders children in Jabalya camp massacre

August 7, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent to occupied Palestine reports that the Israeli occupation committed a horrifying massacre in the Jabalya refugee camp.

The Israeli occupation launching an airstrike in the vicinity of the Jabalya refugee camp

The Israeli occupation committed a horrifying crime in the Jabalya refugee camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported.

Scenes from Jabaliya and reports of elevated martyrs now from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/IrnZLGxQql — Jisr Collective (@jisrcollective) August 6, 2022

Five people have been martyred, including three children, and many others have been wounded. Netizens have said that the Israeli occupation’s raids on the area have martyred nine people so far.

تغطية صحفية: "ارتقاء أطفال في القصف الإسرائيلي لمخيم جباليا شمال القطاع قبل قليل". pic.twitter.com/ERNf7C3pWD — الجرمق الإخباري (@aljarmaqnet) August 6, 2022

Several martyrs, including children, have arrived in nearby hospitals. They were killed by an Israeli occupation air strike on the Jabalya refugee camp.

This comes as part of the Israeli occupation’s latest round of aggression. Just yesterday, “Tel Aviv” launched several airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, martyring around a dozen civilians, including a five-year-old girl, in addition to at least 125 critically wounded, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported, citing Palestinian medical sources.

The Palestinian resistance on Friday started responding to the Israeli occupation’s aggression on the Gaza Strip by launching salvoes of rockets toward the occupied Palestinian territories.

Al-Quds Brigades, PIJ’s military wing, announced the martyrdom of Taiseer Al-Jaabari, a military commander in the northern Gaza Strip.

Shortly thereafter, all of the Palestinian resistance factions issued statements condemning the Israeli occupation’s aggression and its assassination of resistance figures and leaders, as well as solidifying the resistance’s unity against the Israeli aggressors.

Sources in the Palestinian resistance told Al Mayadeen today, Saturday, that Egypt offered to mediate a ceasefire for a few hours between the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian resistance. But the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) responded by saying now was the time to respond to the Israeli occupation’s crimes, sources in the Palestinian resistance told Al Mayadeen.

The head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s media office, Daoud Shehab, confirmed Saturday that there was no talk about any de-escalation for now, with no ceasefire on the horizon.

“Our priority right now is resisting the occupation and responding to the aggression, terrorism, and violations committed against our people,” he said. “Palestinian Islamic Jihad is ready for this battle to continue, and it will create a real state of attrition within the enemy’s ranks.”

Al-Quds Brigades, the PIJ’s military wing, started responding on Friday to aggression waged by the Israeli occupation on the Gaza strip, which has so far martyred 15 Palestinians and injured dozens of others.

