Al-Quds Brigades responds to latest assassinations using 130 missiles

7 Aug, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Al-Quds Brigades announces the bombing of large areas in the occupied lands with salvoes of missiles as part of its initial response to the assassination of one of its commanders, Khaled Mansour.

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards occupied lands, Gaza city, Palestine, Saturday, August 6, 2022 (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement (PIJ), announced Sunday the bombing of large areas of “Tel Aviv,” the central settlements, and the Gaza envelope using salvoes of rockets, as part of its initial response to the assassination of one of its officials, Khaled Mansour.

The brigades said in a statement, “As a preliminary response to the crime of assassinating the great leader Khaled Mansour and his martyred brothers, we bombed large areas of Tel Aviv, the central cities, and the Gaza envelope.”

سقوط صواريخ أطلقت من غزة بشكل مباشر على مستوطنة "نتيفوت" pic.twitter.com/ExJfC4pC3E — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 7, 2022

The statement added, “As part of Operation Unity of Battlefields, Al-Quds Brigades launched massive missile strikes against Tel Aviv, Palmachim base, Ashdod, Beer Al Sabe, Askalan, Netivot, Mefalsim, Mivtachim, and all the usurped areas of the Gaza envelope.”

إعلام عبري: وابل من الصواريخ يطلق من قطاع غزة، وقوع إصابات وأضرار بين المستوطنين . pic.twitter.com/DDsNpuxgDw — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 7, 2022

In this context, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent in Gaza pointed out that “the Al-Quds Brigades fired about 130 rockets at the settlements within 10 minutes.

#شاهد الرشقة الصوارخية للمقاومة من قطاع غزة قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/UiMP0avf28 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 7, 2022

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement mourned those who were martyred in the aggression that targeted a residential area in the Yabna camp in Rafah, including commander Khaled Mansour.

The Israeli occupation began on August 5 aggression on the Gaza Strip on Friday, and Al-Quds Brigades announced that Tayseer Al-Jaabari, a military commander in the northern Gaza Strip, had been martyred.

The Palestinian Resistance factions mourned the martyrs of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, stressing that the occupation shall bear all the consequences of the aggression.

Consequently, Al-Quds Brigades launched an operation in response to the Israeli occupation’s aggression on the Gaza Strip, by launching salvoes of rockets toward the occupied Palestinian territories.

Earlier today, Palestinian sources revealed Sunday to Al Mayadeen that “the Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) possesses a game-changing weapon.”

The sources confirmed that this weapon is capable of seriously changing the course current battle, adding that “the resistance has not decided yet whether or not to use this game-changing weapon now or postpone it for a coming decisive battle.”

