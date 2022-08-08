Exclusive: Truce reached in Gaza, PIJ demands agreed upon

Posted on by martyrashrakat

7 Aug, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Al Mayadeen’s sources report that an agreement has been reached on a ceasefire in Gaza, and the announcement will be made in the coming hours.

A rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards the occupied lands, Gaza, Palestine, Sunday, August 7, 2022 (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Sources confirmed on Sunday to Al Mayadeen that a ceasefire in Gaza has been reached agreeing to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s demands in full.

The sources confirmed the agreement on a truce in the Gaza Strip and noted that the announcement will be made in the following hours.

The head of the political department in the Islamic Jihad Movement, Muhammad Al-Hindi, said that “a formula for the Egyptian declaration of the truce agreement has been reached, and it includes Egypt’s commitment to work for the release of the two prisoners, Khalil Awawdeh and Bassam Al-Saadi.”

Israeli media, quoting Israeli political sources, said that the ceasefire will enter into force at 11:30 this evening.

In turn, political and military affairs writer, Ahmed Abdel-Rahman, confirmed to Al Mayadeen that “the truce was delayed because the enemy renounced implementing the demands,” warning that they should be cautious “because the Israeli enemy is treacherous.”

Abdel Rahman added that “the rockets that targeted Ben Gurion Airport caused great losses for the enemy that is lying.”

He added, “The Al-Quds Brigades escalated and pushed the enemy to seek a de-escalation.”

This comes after Palestinian sources revealed earlier today to Al Mayadeen that “the Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) possesses a game-changing weapon.”

Earlier, the representative of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement (PIJ) in Lebanon, Ihsan Ataya, said in an interview with Al Mayadeen that “the mediations that are taking place seek to save the Zionist entity,” stressing that “we have not accepted any mediation that does not confirm our right to defend our people.”

The Israeli occupation began on August 5 with aggression on the Gaza Strip on Friday, and Al-Quds Brigades announced that Taiseer Al-Jaabari, a military commander in the northern Gaza Strip, had been martyred.

Consequently, Al-Quds Brigades launched an operation in response to the Israeli occupation’s aggression on the Gaza Strip, by launching salvoes of rockets toward the occupied Palestinian territories.

It is worth noting that at least five people, most of them children, were martyred and 10 were injured as a result of an Israeli shelling that targeted Jabalia Camp yesterday, bringing the number of martyrs since the beginning of the Israeli aggression to 31, including six children, and the number of wounded reached 253.

[To be updated]

