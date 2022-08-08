Palestinians march in solidarity with Gaza

Posted on by martyrashrakat

7 Aug, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Palestinians all over occupied Palestine reaffirm their solidarity with the Gaza Strip by taking to the streets and protesting the Israeli aggression.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with Gaza in Ramallah, occupied Palestine

Palestinians all over occupied Palestine took to the streets on Sunday for the third day in a row to protest against the Israeli occupation’s brutality and “Tel Aviv’s” aggression on the Gaza Strip, as well as to show solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.

Dozens of Palestinians went on protests and solidarity stands in Ramallah, occupied Palestine, which was called for by various movements and organizations.

#شاهد | مسيرة حاشدة في رام الله نصرة لغزة والمقاومة، وتنديدا بالتنسيق الأمني بين السلطة والاحتلال. pic.twitter.com/1oF9Ki09vY — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) August 7, 2022

The protestors held up the photos of the Palestinians who were martyred by the Israeli occupation’s aggression on Gaza following three days of continuous air raids conducted on the Strip.

The demonstrations also championed the cause of the Palestinian prisoners held in the Israeli occupation’s prisons, namely Khalil Awawdeh, who has been on hunger strike for 158 days, calling for his freedom alongside the many prisoners arbitrarily held by the Israeli occupation.

رام الله الآن pic.twitter.com/4HKbHDmpud — Duha Dkeidek (@duhadk8) August 7, 2022

Further protests were called for by various youth organizations in the occupied Palestinian territories in Taybeh, I’billin, and Arrab.

تغطية صحفية: مظاهرة وسط رام الله تضامنا مع غزة pic.twitter.com/L8VOBm5M15 — بوابة اللاجئين الفلسطينيين (@refugeesps) August 7, 2022

The Israeli occupation launched an aggression on the Gaza Strip on Friday, and Al-Quds Brigades announced that Tayseer Al-Jaabari, a military commander in the northern Gaza Strip, had been martyred.

Our correspondent reported that the death toll of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has reached 31 martyrs and more than 220 wounded since Friday afternoon.

The latest tally, however, shows that 41 Palestinians have been martyred so far, with 311 others wounded.

Palestinian sources told Al Mayadeen earlier today that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement is refusing any mediation efforts made by any parties until they take revenge for the aggression and the assassinations carried out by the Israeli occupation.

PIJ Spokesperson Tariq Salmi confirmed Sunday that the Resistance’s missiles are only a small part of the price that the Israeli occupation will pay over its crimes and the assassination of commander Taiseer Al-Jaabari.

Late last night, Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent reported that the Israeli occupation committed a horrifying crime in the Jabalya refugee camp, located in the northern Gaza Strip.

Five people were martyred, including three children, and many others have been wounded. Netizens have said that the Israeli occupation’s raids on the area have martyred nine people so far.

