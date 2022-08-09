A quick note about the latest aggression against Gaza

Posted on by Amro Allan عمرو علان

9 Aug 2022

Amro Allan

On 27 Dec. 2008, the Zionist occupation forces began an aggression against Gaza that lasted for three weeks. The aggression resulted in thousands of civilians killed and injured, tens of thousands displaced, and large destruction in Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.

the Zionist entity announced that the objective of that aggression was to annihilate Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group that was a fraction of what it is now in terms of its strength.

At the end of the three week long operation, the occupation clamed victory, and the occupation forces, the settlers, along with their supporters started congratulating themselves on their (so called) victory.

However, 13 years later, in 2021, the Palestinian resistance, specially Hamas, was bombarding the occupation with long range missiles, reaching pretty much all the occupied Palestinian land.

Now few days ago, the occupation forces began another aggression against Gaza. This time though, they said they were going to annihilate Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian resistance group that is comparable to what was Hamas back in 2009 in terms of size and strength.

But, this aggression lasted 3 days and not 3 weeks. One of the reasons for this was that the Zionist entity feared the sequences if Hamas entered the battle field with Islamic Jihad. This is the same Hamas that the occupation claimed to have defeated in 2009, you remember?

Anyway, again The occupation claimed victory at the end of their three day long operation. And again, the occupation forces, the settlers, and their supporters are congratulating themselves on what they think is a victory, only that Islamic Jihad hasn’t disappeared!

The occupation tried, during the past few days, to do with Islamic Jihad what it tried to do with Hamas thirteen years ago. But most likely, from past experience, the growth trajectory of Islamic Jihad will be like Hamas’s. And in few years, the occupation will have to face two Hamas size resistance groups in Gaza rather than only one!

the Zionists occupied Palestine 74 years ago, and they have been trying to defeat the Palestinians since. But those pesky Palestinians proofed to be a lot more tougher than what the Zionist colonisers have imagined. And it is clear that the Palestinians are determined to liberate their homeland from its occupiers. So, I would suggest to the Zionists to stop their aggression against Palestinians, give back what they have stolen from them, and go back to their homes. Then, and only then, everyone can live in peace.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians, War on Gaza | Tagged: Gaza, Hamas, Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Occupied Palestine, Palestinian Resistance, The Zio-temporary entity |