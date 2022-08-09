Fresh Zionist Attacks on Gaza Come Out of US President’s Regional Tour: Iran’s Veep

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 8, 2022

First Vice-President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber underscored that the new attacks by the Zionist regime on the Gaza Strip is a result of a recent trip by US President Joe Biden to the West Asia region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Ashura day mourning ceremony, Mokhber said on Monday that the recent regional tour by the US president to the region has emboldened the Zionist regime to resume brutal attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The new round of pounding Gaza is also indicating that Israel is facing internal challenges and crises, but such attacks will end up in consolidating unity among Muslims and resistance movement groups, the Iranian official argued.

Describing Iran as the steadfast supporter of oppressed Palestinian people and resistance movements, he emphasized that efforts made by the Zionist regime and its regional and international allies show that how much the resistance movement’s might has improved.

The first vice president also stressed that resistance is the only way to conquer the occupiers, expressing hope that the holy Quds region can be liberated soon with the God’s help and as a result of resistance by Palestinian youths and Muslims.

The Islamic Jihad of Palestine fired hundreds of rockets into occupied territories in retaliation to the Zionists’ pounding of the Gaza enclave.

According to the most recent reports, the number of martyrs of Zionists’ attacks on Gaza mounted to 43 people, including 15 children. Moreover, some 311 residents in Gaza have been injured in the new wave of Zionist attacks so far.

Some news sources have reported that Gaza and the Zionist regime have agreed upon a ceasefire to be announced at 23:30 local time on Monday, which was mediated by Egypt.

Source: Agencies

