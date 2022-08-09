“Israel” Continues Targeting Resistance Leaders: Al-Aqsa Commander, 2 Others Martyred in Nablus

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 9, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

Three Palestinians, including a senior armed resistance commander, have been martyred by “Israeli” occupation forces during a raid on the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The “Israeli” army surrounded a building in the Old City at 5am local time on Tuesday, where Ibrahim al-Nabulsi – the commander of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, had barricaded himself in. A gunfight lasted for several hours.

Al-Nabulsi, 30, was martyred along with 32-year-old Islam Sabbouh and Hussein Jamal Taha, the health ministry said, adding at least 40 others were wounded. Four were in critical condition.

According to media reports, Al-Nabulsi had “refused to surrender, and was defended by other armed Palestinians” before he was killed.

Al-Nabulsi, known popularly as “the lion of Nablus”, had been on the run for many months, and survived several assassinations attempts by the Zionist entity. His public appearances at the funerals of his fellow comrades, such as in February and July, had further raised the ire of “Israeli” occupation.

Hundreds of Palestinians shared Al-Nabulsi’s will, which he recorded in an audio message hours earlier.

“Take care of the homeland,” he said. “I am surrounded now but I will fight until I become a martyr. I love my mother. Don’t abandon the gun.”

Thousands bid farewell to the martyrs of Nablus Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, Islam Sabbouh and Hussein Taha

flashes | Salute to the martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi and to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade

Related News

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Israeli Crimes, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Al-Quds Brigades, Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Nablus, Palestinian Resistance, The Zio-temporary entity |