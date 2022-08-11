China’s Third White Paper on Taiwan

Posted on by Zara Ali

Beijing considers its breakaway province sovereign territory for good reason.

Its newly released white paper on Taiwan leaves no ambiguity about its intent to reunite the island with the mainland — calling reunification “indispensable for the realization of China’s rejuvenation” and the CPC’s “historic mission.”

At the same time, Taiwan’s separatist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leadership “redoubled efforts to divide the country” — with full support and encouragement from hegemon USA.

Beijing published two previous white papers on Taiwan — in 1993 and 2000.

As before, the new white paper reiterates the inevitability of reunification — peacefully preferred, by force if the favored option is unattainable.

Make no mistake, Beijing stressed:

“Taiwan Is Part of China. This Is an Indisputable Fact.”

It’s been this way “since ancient times.”

The 1943 Cairo Declaration issued jointly by China, the US and UK affirmed that Japanese occupied territory — including Taiwan and the Penghu Islands — shall be returned to Chinese control.

According to the 1945 Potsdam Proclamation agreed to by China, the US, UK and Soviet Union:

“(T)erms of the Cairo Declaration shall be carried out.”

Weeks after WW II in the Pacific formally ended in 1945, China’s ruling authorities announced their restoration of sovereignty over Taiwan.

They and allied nations signed documents to affirm reunification “with international legal effect.”

On October 1, 1949, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) became the nation’s legitimate government.

Its ruling authorities are legally entitled to enforce sovereignty over Taiwan.

During civil war that ended in December 1949, the despotic Chiang Kai-shek-led Kuomintang holed up in Taiwan.

In October 1971, UN Res. 2758 recognized the PRC as China’s sole legitimate representative at the world body.

One China alone exists, including Taiwan as its legal territory.

China’s 2015 National Security Law states:

“The sovereignty and territorial integrity of China brook no violation or separation.”

“Safeguarding national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity is the common duty of all Chinese citizens, including Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan compatriots.”

Any attempt to distort, circumvent or otherwise obstruct this reality “will end in failure.”

The PRC is “resolute” in intent to reunite its breakaway province with the mainland.

Since the CPC was founded in 1921, its “historic mission” has been to free Taiwan from colonial rule and achieve reunification.

Post-1949, CPC leadership “established high-level contact with Taiwan authorities through proper channels in pursuit of a peaceful solution to the Taiwan question.”

Under Xi Jinping’s leadership since 2012, Beijing “took a holistic approach to cross-Straits relations…”

“The CPC developed its overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era, and set out the overarching guideline and a program of action.”

Xi “promoted peaceful development of cross-Straits relations and integrated development of the two sides for the benefit of both the mainland and Taiwan.”

In 1978, trade between the island and mainland was $46 million.

In 2021, it was $328.34 billion.

For over the past two decades, the mainland has been Taiwan’s largest export market.

Through 2021, Taiwanese enterprises invested in nearly 124,000 projects on the mainland — valued at $71.34 billion.

In 1987, less than 50,000 visits were made between the mainland and Taiwan.

In 2019, visits totaled around 9 million.

Reunification “is a process that cannot be halted,” the PRC stressed, adding:

“Complete reunification is critical to national sovereignty.”

From the mid-19th century through WW II to the modern era, China “was gradually reduced to a semi-feudal, semi-colonial society, and went through a period of suffering worse than anything it had previously known.”

“The country endured intense humiliation.

“The people were subjected to great pain, and the Chinese civilization was plunged into darkness.”

Unfinished business of unfulfilled reunification remains “a scar” on the nation state, what’s essential to change.

China’s development and progress are key factors in mainland relations with Taiwan.

Attempts by (US-supported) separatists to prevent reunification will not be tolerated.

“External forces obstructing China’s complete reunification will be defeated.”

“China is firmly committed to peaceful development.”

“At the same time, it will not flinch under any external interference, nor will it tolerate any infringement upon its sovereignty, security and development interests.”

“Relying on external forces will achieve nothing for Taiwan’s separatists, and using Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail.”

“Peaceful reunification and One Country, Two Systems are our basic principles for resolving the Taiwan question and the best approach to realizing national reunification.”

When achieved, Taiwan will enjoy a high degree of autonomy, according to the rule of law.

The mainland and island “have their own distinct social systems and ideologies.”

“The One Country, Two Systems principle is the most inclusive solution to this problem.”

“It is an approach that is grounded in democratic principles, demonstrates good will, seeks peaceful resolution of the Taiwan question, and delivers mutual benefit.”

US-supported and encouraged separatism “will plunge Taiwan into the abyss and bring nothing but disaster to the island.”

“Taiwan boasts a high level of economic growth, industries with distinctive local features, and robust foreign trade.”

“Its economy is highly complementary with that of the mainland.”

“After reunification, systems and mechanisms for cross-Straits economic cooperation will be further improved.”

Rights and well-being of the Taiwanese people will be “fully protected” under reunification.

The PRC “will tolerate no foreign interference in Taiwan.”

“We will thwart any attempt to divide our country, and we will combine as a mighty force for national reunification and rejuvenation.”

“The historic goal of reuniting our motherland must be realized and will be realized.”

US-dominated Western regimes aside, the vast majority of world community nations support One China.

They oppose attempts by foreign dark forces to undermine China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The International Progress Organization is an NGO “in consultative status” with the UN.

The IPO officially recognized the legality of One China and the PRC as its sole legitimate government.

