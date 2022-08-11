Journalist Steve Sweeney Exposes RSF’s Call For Censorship of Russian Media As Ukraine Bombs Donbass Civilians

Posted on August 11, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

July 27, 2022

Eva Bartlett

Steve Sweeney has reported from hot spots around the world, exposing Imperialist war crimes and attempts to interfere in and destabilize sovereign nations.

He is Morning Star International Editor, founder of Media Workers for Palestine, and reports on global liberation movements, press freedom & resistance.

Steve contacted me the other day to ask for a statement on Reporters Without Borders’ (RSF) recent appeal to censor Russian media, on their premise that Russian media is “inciting hatred” and “condoning war crimes.”

He also contacted RSF with an excellent list of questions including why a (supposed) press freedom group is demanding that alternative media narratives are censored, could they give concrete examples regarding what they’ve accused Russian media of doing (no), and whether RSF would comment on journalists like me being put on Ukraine’s kill list because of my reporting from on the ground in Donbass, where I’ve just returned incidentally.

After a series of insightful exchanges, I asked Steve to please have a conversation with me about all of this. What a conversation it was! In our conversation, he details how RSF panicked and stalled replying, only to essentially give lengthy non-answers and flat out refuse to address some questions (including the one about me and Ukraine’s kill list).

A spoiler: Steve notes that RSF is not the neutral body it pretends to be, instead receiving obscene amounts of money from NED, Soros’ Open Society, USAID, the Ford Foundation…a “rogue’s gallery of the worst kind of regime change organizations.”

As RSF endeavours to shut down Russian media, I joined my Russian colleagues today in going to sites that were bombed by Ukraine yesterday in Gorlovka, killing one civilian & leaving two others in critical condition. This is the sort of crimes Ukraine has been perpetrating for over eight years, and its courageous journalists like my colleagues who have been putting their lives on the line to expose Ukraine’s genocide of the Donbass people. RSF by whitewashing Ukraine’s crimes is abetting in genocide.

RELATED LINKS:

Reporters Without Borders launches campaign to censor Russian media

How the World Press Freedom Index Was Politicized – Long Before the New Cold Wars

British Media “WHITEWASHING” Ukrainian Neo-Nazis – UK Editor Tells RT

Western media quick to accuse Syria of ‘bombing hospitals’ – but when TERRORISTS really destroy Syrian hospitals, they are silent

Western media and politicians prefer to ignore the truth about civilians killed in Donetsk shelling [When Kiev’s guilt in attacks on a maternity hospital cannot be denied, it’s simply brushed under the carpet]

Ukrainian strike on Donetsk market was a terrorist act

I’m on a ‘hit list’ Kiev allows to silence dissent & journalism. That’s all you need to know about Ukrainian ‘democracy’

https://myrotvorets.center/criminal/bartlett-eva-karen/

Ukrainian journalist arrested in Spain at behest of Kiev’s intelligence services

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/07/27/journalist-steve-sweeney-exposes-rsfs-call-for-censorship-of-russian-media-as-ukraine-bombs-donbass-civilians/
Under Fire from Ukraine and Misperceived by the West, The People of the DPR Share Their Stories
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2018/01/06/how-the-mainstream-media-whitewashed-al-qaeda-and-the-white-helmets-in-syria/

‘Many US commentators have never BEEN to countries they comment on, see entire world from Washington perspective’ – Stephen Kinzer

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/07/17/government-funded-cbc-smears-me-interview-with-maverick-media-cbc-fake-news-hit-piece-targets-journalists-eva-bartlett/embed/#?secret=4JQPJ7f6bg#?secret=wQfXWBCUON

UE investigation: Former ombudswoman Lyudmila Denisova told fictional stories about rape to “help Ukraine”

Here’s what I found at the reported ‘mass grave’ near Mariupol

Deconstructing the NATO Narrative on Syria
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2018/01/20/a-personal-reply-to-the-fact-challenged-smears-of-terrorist-whitewashing-channel-4-snopes-and-la-presse/embed/#?secret=QmXJ9KiAtZ#?secret=ZK9F6u1w55
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2014/05/30/syrians-flock-to-vote-in-lebanon/embed/#?secret=SOe7YD0Xrr#?secret=P3oDqFUlnR
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2021/05/29/syrians-filled-the-polling-stations-to-defend-their-sovereignty-and-now-fill-the-streets-to-celebrate-the-result/embed/#?secret=MtIPZPhTuk#?secret=DVoqMaNKLF

British Government’s Dirty War on Syria

Journalist found beheaded in eastern Syria in suspected jihadist killing

“HURRAH FOR THE AZOV!”- The curious case of the BBC whitewashing of Nazism in Ukraine

https://www.mintpressnews.com/aleppo-how-us-saudi-backed-rebels-target-every-syrian/222594/embed/#?secret=vca48nvVNV#?secret=cNlGMBcgxF

https://ingaza.wordpress.com/syria/human-rights-front-groups-humanitarian-interventionists-warring-on-syria/embed/#?secret=NlZXpV0MHt#?secret=Dmvk5obEGA
https://ingaza.wordpress.com/2022/04/08/they-saw-and-heard-the-truth-then-lied-about-it-media-on-donbass-delegation-omitted-mention-of-ukraines-8-year-war-on-the-autonomous-republics/embed/#?secret=xQjyXi98rl#?secret=OafUIPbuhK

Filed under: Canada, NATO Alliance, Russia, UK, Ukraine, War on Syria, Western Propaganda | Tagged: , , , , , , , , , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: