Lebanon’s Skies are Resistant to “Israeli” Drones

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 12, 2022

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Last night, local “Israeli” media reported that Hezbollah’s anti-drone forces repelled an “Israeli” unmanned aerial vehicle [UAV] in Maidoun, in the western Bekaa. The moment the anti-drone system intercepted the UAV over the town was caught on video. The sky over Maidoun has been synonymous with bad luck for the enemy since 1988.



The last time the Lebanese felt threatened by hostile drones was almost a year ago in September 2021, when an “Israeli” reconnaissance aircraft was shot down in Wadi Maryamin on the outskirts of the town of Yater. It was targeted with appropriate weapons, according to a statement from the Islamic Resistance at the time.



Ever since Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah announced on August 25, 2019 that the resistance will confront “Israeli” drones when they enter the skies of Lebanon and will work to bring them down, the level of activity by the enemy’s drones has significantly decreased.



At that time, Hezbollah activated its air defense force to confront any hostile drone over Lebanese territory. It has shot down five enemy drones since then. Meanwhile, “Israel” failed to shoot down the Hassan drone, which flew over occupied Palestinian territories for 40 minutes and at a depth of 70 kilometers.



But the enemy shot down three unarmed drones that flew over the Karish field last month after the UAVs accomplished their stated objective. The irony is that the resistance allowed this, according to Sayyed Nasrallah, who confirmed that it was a trap for the enemy, forcing them to fire from the air and the sea so that the workers in the floating platform knew that this area was not safe.



His Eminence also announced that Hezbollah’s drones have entered occupied Palestine and returned safely dozens of times in recent years.



Amos Harel, a military correspondent for the Haaretz newspaper, confirmed a few days ago that “Hezbollah’s ability to erode ‘Israel’s’ air supremacy in Lebanon will compel the ‘Israeli’ army to search for alternative information-gathering methods,” pointing out that reducing the freedom of movement of the “Israeli” Air Force in Lebanon could reduce the effective collection of intelligence regarding the activities of the resistance.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: "Karish" Gas field, Hassan drone, Occupied Palestine, Sayyed Nasrallah, The Zio-temporary entity |