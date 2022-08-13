Sayyed Nasrallah: The Hand That Will Extend to Any of Lebanon’s Wealth Will Be Cut Off

August 12, 2022

Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah issued a stern warning to those plotting to loot Lebanon’s natural resources and wealth.

His Eminence issued the warning during his speech after the annual Ashura march on Tuesday, saying: “The hand that will extend to any of its wealth will be cut off, just like the hand that has overran our land, blood, people, villages and cities.”

With English and French subtitles

