August 13, 2022

Source

By Batiushka

(With Apologies to Charles Dickens)

Moscow and Washington

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.

The opening words of ‘A Tale of Two Cities’

It is the best of times. That which some in Moscow and in the Orthodox Christian world in general have been awaiting for a thousand years is coming to pass. Just as it has been prophesied again and again down the centuries: the West and its ruthless Imperialism are collapsing in the face of the resistance of the long-suffering and long-exploited Rest. This struggle is being led by Russia. What a time to be alive. We did not think we would live to see it. After the disaster of the Western and Russophobic ideology of Parliamentary Democracy, which was imposed by Great Britain and others on the old Russian Empire in February 1917, and then, as a prime example to the West of blowback, those incompetents passed power into the hands of the equally Western and Russophobic ideology of Marxism, which began genociding its subject peoples in October 1917.

It is the worst of times. Nobody likes this Washington-imposed war. People are dying, people are being mutilated both in their bodies and in their souls, people are being exploited and manipulated. Still worse is our pain for the Western peoples, on whom their wealthy elites are about to threaten with death by hunger and death by freezing, with all the civil strife that is hanging over them like black Doomsday.

It is the age of wisdom. Some in Moscow and elsewhere know that this is an existential war not just for the Russian Federation, but for the whole world. Either we will have a One World Dictatorship imposed on us by the Western elites, or else we will have Freedom and Peace, Justice and Prosperity.

It is the age of foolishness. The gerontocracy in Washington has imposed a choice. From 330 million Americans, all they could find as candidates to be US President, him who has charge of the nuclear button, is two very elderly men, an ill-reputed, viagra-charged businessman-clown and an ill-reputed double-dealer of dubious personal morality, clearly suffering from the onset of dementia.

It is the epoch of belief. There are those in Moscow and elsewhere who believe that the values of traditional faiths can vanquish the great Satan and his depravity.

It is the epoch of incredulity. There are those in Washington and elsewhere who are unwilling or unable to believe that the Western world is utterly corrupted and are so deluded that they are convinced of their own lies.

It is the season of Light. At last in Moscow and elsewhere the possibility of freedom and new life for the peoples of the once-enslaved world dawns.

It is the season of Darkness. The CIA-controlled Western media, fed from the judases in Washington, is striving to spread the darkness of its tentacular lies all over the world.

It is the spring of hope. On 24 February 2022 (new style), 105 years to the day after it was enslaved by the West (old style), Moscow proclaimed the springtime of liberation for the Ukraine, physical liberation for Russian-speakers, and spiritual liberation of the whole country from the twin yoke of Militarism and Nazism.

It is the winter of despair. Only a few weeks away from the first cold nights, nobody in Washington or in the Western European world with a mind that still works is looking forward to this winter. Hunger and cold, bankruptcy and unemployment, with ensuing mass civil disobedience, beckon to the Western peoples. Can you hear the demons laughing? They are laughing at you, the naïve, gullible, hoodwinked, zombified Western masses, gaslit by your narcissistic, egomaniac elite.

Hope

I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss, and, in their struggles to be truly free, in their triumphs and defeats, through long years to come, I see the evil of this time and of the previous time of which this is the natural birth, gradually making expiation for itself and wearing out. It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done…

From the closing paragraph of ‘A Tale of Two Cities’

If we can win against the Mordor of the Collective West and its weapons of destruction, sanction and propagandisation, all three of which the Allies are wearing down in the Ukraine, then nothing from the above prophecy is beyond us.

There are those who can see the struggles to be truly free, triumphs and defeats, through long years to come. There are those who can see the evil of this time of 2022, and of the previous time, the thousand years which preceded it, of which the present is only the logical result. There are those who can see that here at last is the chance for the Western elites to make amends for their millennial crimes towards the rest of the world, first of all to their own peoples, then to the peoples of Eastern Europe and Russia, of the Middle East, and North Africa, of Central and South America, of North America, of Central and Southern Africa, of Asia and Oceania. This repentance, in mind and heart and deed, would indeed be a far, far better thing that the Western world could do than anything it has ever done before.

12 August 2022

