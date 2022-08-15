IOF shoots Palestinian, leaves him to bleed to death, arrests several

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 15, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Israeli occupation forces storm multiple homes, brutally killing and arresting Palestinians.

Young Palestinian martyr Mohammad Shaham was shot by the IOF at point-blank range in the head

Palestinian Mohammad Shaham died of severe wounds due to live bullets shot by Israeli forces to his head at dawn Monday, after Israeli occupation forces stormed his house in Kafr ‘Aqab, northwest Al-Quds.

The martyr’s father, Ibrahim Shaham, stated that special Israeli forces raided his house late in the night, shooting his son at point-blank range in the head, leaving him to bleed on the ground for over 40 minutes before arresting him.

Media coverage: "The father of Palestinan martyr Mohammad Shaham inspects his son's blood-stained clothes after an undercover Israeli force opened gunfire at him at point blank range… pic.twitter.com/HJTOfBLNlr — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 15, 2022

The Resistance committees mourned the martyrdom of Shaham, saying in a statement that “The blood of Shaham and every martyr will remain a beacon for all revolutionaries among our people until liberation and return; [it will] remain a curse that chases the criminal enemy until expelled from our blessed land.”

Mass arrests in Ramallah and Beit Lahm

Furthermore, the Israeli occupation forces arrested 10 citizens from Deir Abu Mash’al and Birzeit, northwest Ramallah.

Local sources said that the occupation forces raided a number of houses from Deir Abu Mash’al, confirming the arrest of the freed prisoner Youssef Hawshe after raiding, searching and tampering with his house.

The IOF have also arrested seven citizens from the Beit Lahm governorate, while local forces told the Palestinian Wafa news agency that the occupation forces have stormed the town of Beit Fajjar, arresting five civilians after they raided and searched the homes of their relatives.

According to the sources, the occupation forces, accompanied by special units, stormed the Dheisheh refugee camp, in south Beit Lahm, arresting two young men.

The IOF also arrested, at dawn today, a civilian from the town of Asira Ash-Shamaliya, north of Nablus.

Storming of Al-Aqsa

Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday in light of intense security provided by the IOF.

“The courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque underwent successive incursions by settlers from the Morocco Gate (Al-Maghariba Gate), during which they performed Talmudic rituals and carried out provocative tours,” the Islamic Endowments Department in occupied Al-Quds said reported.

Al-Aqsa Mosque undergoes at least two settlers’ incursions daily, once in the morning and the other in the evening, except for Friday and Saturday, in an attempt to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque.

