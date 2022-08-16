S. Nasrallah: Suleimani Wanted to Fight in Forefront during July War, We Refused

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah revealed on Sunday that former commander of IRGC’s Quds Force martyr Qassem Suleimani wanted to directly engage with Israeli enemy in the Lebanese border towns.
In an interview with Al-Mayadeen on the sixteenth anniversary of the 33-day war, Sayyed Nasrallah said that he and senior leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh told Suleimani that it was better to stay with the Hezbollah’s central leadership in Beirut and Dahiyeh since the Iranian general had well experience.
“Hajj Qassem was influential and had major role in July war, thanks to his well experience, courage and open mindset.”
“He wanted to go to the battlefield, since he didn’t tolerate to stay away from the fighting. But we agreed, I along with Hajj Imad and other brothers, not to allow him to do so,” Sayyed Nasrallah said with a smile, as he was recalling his beloved comrade whom he lost in a US strike on Baghdad airport in January 2020.
“His presence with us (the leadership) was more beneficial for the battle than his engagement in the fight in the forefront,” the Hezbollah leader added.
Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah said that ‘Op. Truthful Promise’ in which two Israeli soldiers were captured by Hezbollah fighters in the southern town of Ayta Al-Shaab, was planned two months before the operation was carried out in July 12, 2006.
He noted that the operation was planned exclusively by Hezbollah, stressing that the Islamic Republic of Iran didn’t interfere in Hezbollah’s military decisions.
“The only recommendation our brothers in Iran made was their advice to possess long-range anti-ship missiles,” Sayyed Nasrallah said.
Source: Al-Manar English Website
