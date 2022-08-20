Sayyed Nasrallah: US Mediator is Wasting Time, Escalation is Inevitable If Israeli Enemy Will Deny Lebanon’s Maritime Rights

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 19, 2022

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah stressed on Friday that the destiny of the Iranian nuclear deal does not affect Lebanon’s maritime border demarcation file, adding that the Islamic Resistance stance will not change regardless of the outcomes of the ongoing talks between Iran and the world powers.

Addressing Hezbollah laying foundation stone ceremony of a jihadi, touristic landmark in Bekaa’s Janta, named “The Story of the First Shot”, Sayyed Nasrallah said,”Lebanon’s oil and gas resources and the disputable zone in Karish will not be affected by whether the nuclear deal will be signed or not.”

Critizing the Lebanese political forces falsely accusing Hezbollah of linking the maritime border file to the nuclear deal, Sayyed Nasrallah added that the US mediator Amos Hochstein is wasting time and that the remaining time is getting shorter.

“If Lebanon secures its rights, calm will be maintained; however, escalation will be inevitable if Lebanon’s rights are denied,” his eminence added.

Sayyed Nasrallah underscored the importance of continuing exerting efforts to form the new Lebanese government, stressing that the customs exchange rate against US dollar in Lebanon must not be raised at once to 20,000 L.L.

His eminence also hailed the Lebanese young athlete Charbel Abou Daher who had withdrawn from an MMA competition in UAE to avoid competing with an Israeli rival.

“This heroic stance is one of the resistance facets and confirms that the Lebanese resistance is cross-sectarian,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, addressing Charbel and his family to express pride of his stance.

Janta Landmark

Hezbollah Secretary General indicated that establishing a landmark in Bekaa is the minimum way of expressing gratitude to that region and its locals, adding that selecting Janta area for that purpose did not take a long time.

Sayyed Nasrallah narrated how, upon the Israeli invasion in 1982, Iran dispatched an IRGC unit to help the Lebanese fight the occupation, adding that Janta hosted the first military camps where the Islamic Resistance fighters were trained.

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi was among the first trainees at Janta camp.

According to Sayyed Nasrallah, Janta military camps used to be raided by the Israeli warplanes in the 1980, which claimed several Lebanese and Iranian martyrs.

Sayyed Nasrallah underlined the spiritual, sentimental and religious aspects of Janta military camps, noting that Hezbollah fighters used to pray, cry and hold Ashura mourning ceremonies there.

Hezbollah Secretary General pointed out that the Party aspires to establish a landmark that reflects the memory of the training camp, the role of Bekaa locals in fighting the terrorist groups in Syria till reaching Lebanon’s Second Liberation, the terrorist car bomb attacks by the militants, and the Israeli bombardment, hoping that its economic revenues will compensate for their sacrifices during the past decades.

Sayyed Nasrallah had offered condolences on the death of the mother of the martyr Ahmad Kassir, Fawziya Hamza, praising her patience and sacrifice as she was the mother of martyrs.

Sayyed Nasrallah also condoled and congratulated the families of the Palestinian martyr Ibrahim Al-Nabulsi and the martyrs who were killed in the same battle against the Israeli enemy in the occupied West Bank.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

Sayyed Nasrallah’s words and critical stances

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Uncategorized |