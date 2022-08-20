Video Narrates Story of First Shot at Hezbollah’s Janta Military Camp

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Hezbollah military media released on Friday a video that shows the Islamic Resistance Fighters undergoing their preliminary military training at Janta military camp decades ago.

The video, which was broadcast by Al-Manar TV Channel, displays Hezbollah fighters receiving the physical and spiritual reinforcement in order to be able to confront the enemy and all the hard circumstances.

During the video, one of the trainers rehearses a Quranic verse before giving the order to the fighters to open fire, which highlights the religious aspect of Hezbollah jihadi journey.

Moreover, the video shows Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Hashem Safieddine lecturing before the fighters on the importance of patience, cooperation and reliance on God in order to undergo a divine experience at Janta military camp.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah addressed on Friday Hezbollah laying foundation stone ceremony of a jihadi, touristic landmark in Bekaa’s Janta.

Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that establishing a landmark in Bekaa is the minimum way of expressing gratitude to that region and its locals, adding that selecting Janta area for that purpose did not take a long time.

Sayyed Nasrallah narrated how, upon the Israeli invasion in 1982, Iran dispatched an IRGC unit to help the Lebanese fight the occupation, adding that Janta hosted the first military camps where the Islamic Resistance fighters were trained.

Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi was among the first trainees at Janta camp.

According to Sayyed Nasrallah, Janta military camps used to be raided by the Israeli warplanes in the 1980, which claimed several Lebanese and Iranian martyrs.

Sayyed Nasrallah underlined the spiritual, sentimental and religious aspects of Janta military camps, noting that Hezbollah fighters used to pray, cry and hold Ashura mourning ceremonies there.

Hezbollah Secretary General pointed out that the Party aspires to establish a landmark that reflects the memory of the training camp, the role of Bekaa locals in fighting the terrorist groups in Syria till reaching Lebanon’s Second Liberation, the terrorist car bomb attacks by the militants, and the Israeli bombardment, hoping that its economic revenues will compensate for their sacrifices during the past decades.

