Hezbollah on Maritime Talks: US Procrastinating, Denying Lebanon’s Rights

August 21, 2022

Member of Hezbollah’s Central Council Sheikh Nabil Kawouk (photo from archive).

Member of Hezbollah’s Central Council Sheikh Nabil Qawouq lashed out at the United States for procrastinating and denying Lebanon rights in the issue of maritime talks with the Zionist entity

In a ceremony in south Lebanon on Hezbollah’s 40th anniversary and the 16th anniversary of the divine victory in 2006, Sheikh Qawouq said the US policy of procrastination is aimed at giving the Israeli enemy an opportunity to drill for and extract oil and gas from the Mediterranean.

“Equations imposed by the Lebanese resistance put an end to policy of pleasing the embassies in Lebanon in favor of the national interest and wealth.”

Sheikh Qawouq stressed meanwhile, that Lebanon will triumph against the Zionist entity in the battle to restore its maritime rights.

“The Resistance has drawn the red lines and has prepared to fight till the end of the line.”

The Hezbollah official reiterated the Lebanese resistance’s party’s stance regarding the presidential election, calling for holding the vote on time and to form a government that is capable to face the current challenges.

Sheikh Qawouq also saluted the Palestinian people for confronting the continuous Israeli aggression on Gaza and the West Bank.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

