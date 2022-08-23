Israeli Lawmaker Ben-Gvir Threatens to Kill Palestinian Prisoner, His Family

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 22, 2022

Right-wing Israeli Knesset member Itamar Ben-Gvir storm the Al-Aqsa mosque compound. (Photo: Video Grab)

Right-wing Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir has called the family of Palestinian prisoner Nour Eddin Jarbou, threatening to kill them and their son, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Prisoners Affairs Commission, said in a statement that Ben-Gvir told the Jarbou family that he will not leave their son alive and that he and his gang are going to reach him at the Israeli hospital.

Rightwing and racist Israeli lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir has called the family of Palestinian prisoner held in Israel Nour Eddin Jarbou, from Jenin refugee camp, threatening to kill them and their sonhttps://t.co/dW2VL89QJX pic.twitter.com/hjmykvQ3sh — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) August 22, 2022

Abu Bakr said the threats will be taken seriously since Ben-Gvir is a known advocate of violence against Palestinians.

Jarbou, 27, was detained on April 9 after he was shot several times during an Israeli army assault on the Jenin refugee camp. One bullet hit him in the spine and paralyzed him.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

