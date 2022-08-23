Lebanese Chess Player Refuses to Compete with Israeli Rival in Abu Dhabi: Checkmate to Normalizers

Posted on by martyrashrakat

August 22, 2022

Lebanese chess champion, Nadia Fawaz, withdrew from the 4th round of the 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival to avoid competing with an Israeli contender.

The 28th Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival is attended by players from 36 countries, including Lebanon, competing based on players’ classification.

Fawaz played the first 3 matches with Brunei player, Wafa Yacoub, and beat her. She also beat Saudi Arabia’s Ziad Saleh Abdali and Emirati Wafia Darwish al-Maamari.

However, Lebanon’s journey in the competition ended with the withdrawal of Fawaz as her 4th round would have pitted her against the Israeli player.

Head of the Lebanese Chess Federation Khaled Bdeih stressed during an interview with Al-Manar TV that Fawaz step came in the context of the federation’s laws, hailing her courage in taking such step.

Her refusal to play against the Zionist rival came as a statement of refusal to normalize ties with the Israeli enemy, a stance always taken by Lebanese players and athletes in international competitions.

Just last week, the Lebanese player Charbel Abou Daher withdrew from the 2022 Youth MMA World Championships, also held in Abu Dhabi, to avoid playing against an Israeli opponent for the same reason.

