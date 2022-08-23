Putin: Murder of Alexander Dugin’s daughter ‘vile crime’

Posted on by martyrashrakat

22 Aug 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

The Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs says Estonia’s refusal to extradite Darya Dugina’s murderer may be a reason for strict Russian measures.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday expressed his “sincere condolences and words of support” following the murder of the daughter of Alexander Dugin, Russian political philosopher and analyst, in a car bombing.

“A vile, cruel crime ended the life of Darya Dugina, a bright, talented person with a real Russian heart — kind, loving, sympathetic and open,” Putin said in a message to Dugina’s family released by the Kremlin.

Putin added that Dugina “proved with her deeds what it means to be a patriot of Russia.”

In the same context, the Russian Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs underlined Monday that Estonia’s refusal to extradite Dugina’s murderer may be a reason for strict Russian measures.

First Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Vladimir Dzhabarov, wrote on his Telegram account that if Estonia refuses to extradite Natalia Vovk, the perpetrator of Dugina’s murder, then there will be a basis for Russia to take tough measures against Tallinn.

Russian FSB: Ukraine’s special services behind Darya Dugina’s murder

Earlier, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that Darya Dugina was killed in a car bombing prepared and executed by Ukraine’s special services.

The Russian Investigative Committee determined that an explosive device was hidden underneath the car on the driver’s side. The FSB revealed that Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk was behind the murder.

“The crime was prepared and committed by the Ukrainian special services. The performer is a citizen of Ukraine Vovk Natalya … born in 1979, who arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022, together with her daughter … In order to organize the murder of D. Dugina and obtain information about her lifestyle, they rented an apartment in Moscow in the house where the deceased lived,” the FSB indicated.

‼️ 🇷🇺 FSB publishes video of Natalia Vovk suspect of killing Darya Dugina when she enters Russia,settles in the same house with the victim and leaves for Estonia. pic.twitter.com/N2WX7B9eDZ — AZ 🛰🌏🌍🌎 (@AZmilitary1) August 22, 2022

Following the remotely engineered explosion of Dugina’s car, Vovk and her daughter fled to Estonia via the Pskov Region, according to the FSB.

Reports revealed that a Mini Cooper was deployed to spy on Dugina. The license plate numbers on the car were altered three times (numbers of the DPR, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine were used).

On the day of the crime, Vovk and her daughter went to the Tradition festival, where Dugina was participating, and after murdering her with a controlled explosion, they fled to Estonia via Russia’s city of Pskov.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that if any Ukrainian trace in the murder of journalist and political analyst Darya Dugina is confirmed by competent authorities, then Kiev will be held on charges of implementing a policy of state terrorism.

It is noteworthy that Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak claimed on Sunday that Kiev had nothing to do with the “car accident” in Moscow that killed Dugina.

Alexander Dugin hospitalized over shock of losing his daughter

In an exclusive interview for Al Mayadeen, the expert in Russian affairs Bassam Al-Bunni confirmed that there are reports that Alexander Dugin was rushed to the hospital after suffering from a nervous breakdown following the assassination of his daughter.

On Saturday night, a large explosion tore into an SUV on a highway 20 km away west of Moscow, instantly killing its driver, who was identified as political commentator Darya Dugina.

Dugin, the father, is an influential veteran political commentator, also known as one of the Kremlin’s “ideological masterminds” and an occasional contributor to Al Mayadeen English.

صدمة المفكر الروسي #ألكسندر_دوغين بعد رؤيته سيارة ابنته التي انفجرت بالقرب من قرية بولشي فيازيوما.#روسيا pic.twitter.com/sT0tDG0poh — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) August 21, 2022

The assassination was carried out at 21:35 Moscow time. Witnesses divulged that the explosion happened in the middle of the road, where debris and metal wreckage scattered in the air right before the car crashed into a fence, as seen in photos and videos.

Related

