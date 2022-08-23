What I’ve seen of Ukraine’s war crimes against civilians in the Donbass over the past few months

I haven’t “blogged” consistently for many years, since my Gaza days really, and use this site as a place to re-post my writings and interviews, generally.
Today, because I’m strapped for time, still in the Donetsk People’s Republic, I’m doing a short blog post, to share this:
If you’re not on Twitter, the thread is also here on the Thread Reader
RELATED:
–The West is silent as Ukraine targets civilians in Donetsk using banned ‘butterfly’ mines
–Today, Ukraine bombed a Donetsk hotel full of journalists – here’s what it felt like to be inside at the time
–Western media and politicians prefer to ignore the truth about civilians killed in Donetsk shelling [When Kiev’s guilt in attacks on a maternity hospital cannot be denied, it’s simply brushed under the carpet]
–Who killed the POWs at Yelenovka? All signs on the ground point to a Ukrainian attack
–Ukrainian strike on Donetsk market was a terrorist act
