Alexander Dugin: His Theories and How He Thinks

An infographic detailing the some of the most significant details in the life of Russian political researcher Alexander Dugin.
- Russia Opens Murder Probe After Daughter of Political Commentator Assassinated in Car Blast
- Putin: Murder of Alexander Dugin’s daughter ‘vile crime’
- Alexander Dugin hospitalized over shock of losing his daughter
- Russian political thinker Alexander Dugin’s daughter assassinated
- ALEXANDER DUGIN ON EURASIANISM, MULTIPOLARITY AND THE 1984-LIKE DANGER OF GEORGE SOROS
- Fly like an eagle, Darya Dugina
- Ukraine in the Great Game
Filed under: NATO Alliance, Putin, Russia, Ukraine, US | Tagged: Alexander Dugin, Anti-Fascism Fascists, Communism, International Eurasian Movement, Liberalism |
Leave a Reply