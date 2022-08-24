Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Nakhala: Leaders Discuss Future Role of the Axis of Resistance

Posted on August 24, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

August 24, 2022 

By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement’s Secretary General Ziad Nakhala.

The two resistance leaders tackled the latest events that took place in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, assessed the battle the latest battle against the ‘Israeli’ enemy on the field, political, and media levels, and discussed all the political developments in the region and the roles the different sides of the Axis of Resistance are expected to play in the future.

Related Videos

The entity and the borders with Lebanon… and the open accounts with Hezbollah
The equations of the resistance..and its decisive decision regarding oil wealth

Related News

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Palestine, Palestinians, War on Gaza | Tagged: , , , , , |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: