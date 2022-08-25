“SCORCHING SUNLIGHT”. RUSSIAN WAR DRAMA BRINGS LIGHT ON EVENTS IN DONBASS IN 2014

23.08.2022

SouthFront presents to your attention the Russian war drama ‘Scorching Sunlight’ (Burning Sun) with Englsih subtitles. The film released in 2021 tells the story about the conflict in the region of Donbass in 2014. The translation of the film is taken from Telegram channel ‘Juan Sinmiedo/Fearless John/Ukraine exposed‘.

Film description:

‘Lugansk region, May 2014. The Novozhilov family, by chance, finds itself in the thick of events in Lugansk. Vlad Novozhilov is a former participant in the war in Afghanistan. He knows firsthand what war is. Having seen enough of the horrors of war in his time, in principle he does not even want to touch a weapon. In a situation, he sees only one way out – to leave the country. But you can’t run away from the war, the border is already closed. To save his family, he will have to make difficult moral choices.’