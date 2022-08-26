Roger Waters Pays Tribute to Palestinian Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during Concert

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 25, 2022

Roger Waters paid tribute to Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a concert. (Photo: via WAFA)

The legendary star of Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, recently paid a tribute to slain Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh during a concert in New York.

The 78-year-old songwriter and composer displayed Abu Akleh’s name across the concert’s backdrop along with words saying that her crime was “being Palestinian” and that her punishment was “death”.

English musician @rogerwaters paid tribute to Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was murdered by an Israeli sniper while she was covering a military raid into Jenin, during his conecert in New York on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/kfGuxxGom1 — Huso_2.0 🇵🇸 ( Amir al-Khalil ) (@Mister_HSA) August 23, 2022

On May 11, while covering an Israeli army assault in the northern occupied West Bank refugee camp of Jenin, Abu Akleh, 51, was murdered by a bullet to the head fired by an Israeli sniper.

Last week, Palestinians around the world marked 100 days since Abu Akleh’s killing.

Waters has been vocally advocating for Palestinians and their rights and is known for his support for the BDS movement.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

