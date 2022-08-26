Western ruling elites have Dariia Dugina’s blood on their hands

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 23, 2022

The murder of Dariia Dugina triggered the now quite predictable reaction from the collective West: total indifference. This is hardly something new. The West not only put a Nazi regime in power in Kiev, it supported it by all means possible while that regime did all of the following:

Used its armed forces in an internal civil war, which is (was?) banned under the Ukrainian constitution which resulted in about 14’000 dead over eight years. “Ze” has crushed any and all internal opposition, not only putatively “pro-Russian” parties and politicians (many of them members of the Ukrainian Rada), but also clearly pro-Ukrainian parties (say the “Party of Sharii”). “Ze” also banned any alternative/free media inside the Ukraine. Western journos did not notice or object. The Ukrainian armed forces have now shelled/bombed the civilian infrastructure of the LDNR for years (and tried to cut off water from the Crimean Peninsula). Latest example here. The Ukronazis have repeatedly tried attack nuclear and chemical plants. The Kiev regime has also repeatedly attacked the civilian power grid. Nazi special forces have conducted numerous assassinations in the LDNR and they even tried to do so in Crimea and Russia (as the case of Dugina proves). Thousands of people in the Ukraine have been disappeared in CIA-style torture centers. Torture is now a regular practice of the Ukronazi military and security services. Most Russian POW have been systematically tortured and murdered. Russian military personnel has been the object of chemical attacks (see here and here) The Ukronazis have also killed hundreds (if not more) Ukrainian soldiers who refused to be used as cannon fodder and fight the Russians in hopeless, suicidal, attacks. The Ukrainian forces systematically hid behind civilians in schools, shopping malls, hospitals and even kindergartens. Ukrainian politicians have repeatedly referred to the Russian people as “subhumans” “pigdogs” “biomaterial” and they have openly called for the killing of as many Russians (including non combatants) as possible (latest example here). The Nazis have made massive use of forbidden cluster munition, including cluster munition containing illegal anti-personnel mines which have maimed scores of civilians.

And I could go on and on. But I think the image is rather clear. It shows that:

The West will support absolutely any atrocity committed by its Ukronazi proxies. The West hates Russia deeply and viscerally: against the accursed and hated russkies anything, absolutely anything goes. The West will not only speak up against Ukronazi atrocities, it will conduct an open and quite unapologetic campaigns to silence any disagreeing voices (latest example here). Amnesty International now apologized for its report about human rights violations in the Ukraine. In fact, and in one of the most hypocritical statements in world history, the US Senate declared that Russia was a sponsor of terrorism which is rather ironic considering that the US is, by far, the main sponsor of terrorism worldwide and domestically! Western state actors have also organized and financed PSYOP/Cyberwarfare centers which have attacked even personal blogs (like the Saker blog) to try to shut down any dissenting voice. The West is doubling down over and over again and giving even MORE support to the Ukraine after each Nazi atrocity (the US just added another 3 BILLION dollars of “aid” for all of the actions described above)

I submit that two things are really essential here: the pattern described above has been unchanging since at least the Crusades and this pattern is unanimously shared by all western governments today. This is no fluke, no mistake, but the core of a worldview shared by all the western ruling elites, especially northern Europeans (the reality of southern Europe and the Mediterranean cultural real to which southern Europe used to belong is more nuanced and complex).

Dariia Dugina was murdered by a single Ukronazi terrorist, directed by the SBU which, in turn, is just a proxy for the CIA/MI6. But Dariia Dugina’s innocent blood, like the blood of MILLIONS of other innocent people throughout the history is on the hands of the ruling class which pretends to see nothing while being directly involved in it all. As for the people of the West, they have to decide whether they will continue meekly accept to be ruled my murderous, racist, thugs or whether they will resit them (or, at least, not support them and, at the very least, have the decency to decide to never knowingly support any lie)

So far, I have to sadly admit that I am not very impressed. I see a post-truth society in which the very concept of truth has lost any meaning. That utter and total indifference to the very notion of truth is the only true “western value” left.

Andrei

