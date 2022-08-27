At a Massive Rally, Islamic Jihad Leader Says Israel Reneged on Its Truce Committments (PHOTOS)

Posted on August 27, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

August 26, 2022

Hundreds of Palestinians took part in the first post-war rally organized by the Islamic Jihad Movement in Gaza. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hundreds of Palestinians took part on Thursday in the first post-war rally organized by the Islamic Jihad Movement in the besieged Gaza Strip. 

A Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza attended the rally, entitled ‘The Road to Jerusalem’.

During the rally, the leader of the group, Ziad Al-Nakhala, released pre-recorded remarks, accusing Israel of reneging on its commitments under a truce that ended a deadly three-day Israeli assault earlier this month.

“The enemy is still evading the commitments it made to our brothers in Egypt,” The New Arab reported al-Nakhala as saying.

“The enemy government must bear full responsibility for that,” al-Nakhala added. 

On August 5, Israel launched what it called a ‘preemptive’ military operation on the Gaza Strip. The three-day intense bombardment killed 49 Palestinians, including 17 children, and wounded over 350 more.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle) 

