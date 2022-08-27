Bad blood shrouds ‘Israel’ as top officials fight over Iran deal

Posted on by martyrashrakat

27 Aug 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Israeli Mossad chief’s remarks on a looming nuclear agreement, which he called a “strategic disaster”, were not coordinated with the Israeli PM and were contradictory to official talking points.

Israeli Mossad chief David Barnea meets with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid

In yet another feature of mounting internal divisions in “Israel”, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid was taken aback by Mossad chief David Barnea‘s harsh warnings about an emerging Iran nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, as per Israeli media.

Barnea called the nuclear deal, as quoted by reporters, “a strategic disaster” for “Israel”, stressing that the United States “is rushing into an accord that is ultimately based on lies.”

The message was considered harsher and more critical of the US position than previous statements from “Tel Aviv”.

In further detail, Israeli Channel 12 news said that Lapid had met with Barnea between the Mossad chief’s briefing to reporters and the publication of the remarks, which took Lapid by surprise.

Barnea briefed reporters at 11 am, on the condition that his remarks not be published until 8 pm. During that time gap, Barnea and Lapid had a pre-scheduled meeting, which was announced by the Prime Minister’s office.

Lapid was aware of Barnea’s media briefing, but they had not coordinated the comments, and Barnea’s statements differed from talking points circulated by the Prime Minister’s office several days ago and from the message Lapid has been attempting to convey, as per Israeli Channel 12.

Lapid called the Mossad chief shortly after Barnea’s comments were published, telling him he had gone off script in how he criticized the US and asked him for clarification. Whether Barnea was reprimanded or not remains unclear.

Trying to downplay Barnea’s anti-US comments, Israeli media claimed there was an intentional inaccuracy in reporting Barnea’s words to make it seem that he had directly criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the Iran issue, when he had not done so, as per Israeli claims.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the Mossed has told Lapid that a new Iran deal will most likely be inked in the coming days or weeks.

In response, the channel reported, the Israeli army and Mossad are planning a series of attacks against Iran, including a strike on its nuclear program, which Iran has been confirming its peacefulness for a long time now.

The US has recently responded to Iran’s comments on the EU draft agreement to restore the nuclear deal on Wednesday.

It is worth noting that the divide over the Iran nuclear deal runs roughly between Israeli officials, becoming more salient as the US pushes for the deal’s revival.

This dispute has a direct impact today on escalating internal divisions which threaten the occupation’s national security.

A US-Israeli divorce

Amir Bohbot, a military affairs commentator for the Israeli Wallah website, has lately said that “Israel will not sit in the audience amid the developments in the negotiations between Iran and the United States over the nuclear deal.”

Bohbot added that a conflict might soon begin between the United States and “Israel” over the issue, maintaining that even if they try to keep it behind the scenes, it will appear to the public.

According to Bohbot, “The Iranians are cleverly leading the Americans by the nose,” which does not make the United States militarily reliable, he added.

