Jewish Settlers Storm Jerusalem’s Old City, Hold Provocative Tour

Scores of Jewish settlers stormed Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday evening and held a provocative march amid a heavy Israeli police deployment, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli police, toured the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem in a provocative manner, while performing Talmudic dances.
Israeli police forced Palestinian shop owners to close their shops in preparation for another tour later tonight.
(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)
