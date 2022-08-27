Jewish Settlers Storm Jerusalem’s Old City, Hold Provocative Tour

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 26, 2022

A Palestinian man raises the Palestinian flag in front of the Jewish settlers performing their provocative ‘Flag March’. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via Activestills.org)

Scores of Jewish settlers stormed Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday evening and held a provocative march amid a heavy Israeli police deployment, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinians on Sunday flew a drone carrying the Palestinian flag over occupied East Jerusalem, where thousands of Jewish settlers held a provocative march in the Old City.https://t.co/BUj1VFThoQ pic.twitter.com/c13pMaHDJ8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 30, 2022

Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli police, toured the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem in a provocative manner, while performing Talmudic dances.

Israeli police forced Palestinian shop owners to close their shops in preparation for another tour later tonight.

