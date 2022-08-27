Jewish Settlers Storm Jerusalem’s Old City, Hold Provocative Tour

Posted on August 27, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

August 26, 2022

A Palestinian man raises the Palestinian flag in front of the Jewish settlers performing their provocative ‘Flag March’. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via Activestills.org)

Scores of Jewish settlers stormed Jerusalem’s Old City on Thursday evening and held a provocative march amid a heavy Israeli police deployment, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli police, toured the streets of the Old City of Jerusalem in a provocative manner, while performing Talmudic dances.

Israeli police forced Palestinian shop owners to close their shops in preparation for another tour later tonight.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Talmud At Work | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: