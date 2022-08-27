Rockets Strike US Base in Eastern Syria Second Time in 24 Hours

Posted on by martyrashrakat

US military personnel were injured during the attack on bases; three during the first incident, one in the second

August 25 2022

ByNews Desk-

A military facility housing US forces in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor came under attack on 25 August, mere hours after rockets struck US bases in the same area, injuring three US service members.

According to Syria’s state-run new agency SANA, one US military personnel was injured during the second attack. In response, a US aircraft circled over the area and targeted a Syrian base with projectiles.

Earlier today, The Washington Post cited a US military source claiming that the aircraft “targeted infrastructure used by groups with ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).”

Tehran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanani dismissed all claims that Iran was involved in either of the 25 August attacks.

A day prior, three rockets struck a US base near the Conoco gas field in Syria’s northeastern Deir Ezzor countryside.

The rocket landed inside the base, injuring at least three US soldiers and causing material damage. In retaliation, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the destruction of three vehicles and equipment used to launch some of the rockets.”

Indeed, minutes after that missile attack on US troops, local Syrian sources confirmed combat chopper activity in the area’s airspace.

Russia media outlet Sputnik said ambulances quickly arrived at the explosion site to transport the casualties and wounded, amid a large deployment of US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militants in the area.

Conoco is the largest gas field in Syria, producing nearly 10 million cubic meters of natural gas per day. Earlier this month, the Syrian oil ministry revealed that US troops plunder 80 percent of the country’s daily oil output.

At dawn on 23 August, the US military announced it carried out raids on facilities used by groups allegedly affiliated with the IRGC.

The US maintains approximately 900 troops in Syria, primarily split between the Al-Tanf base and the country’s eastern oil fields.

Related Videos

How does Damascus view the recent American attacks, and what are the possibilities for the situation to develop further?

Will Syria turn into an arena for an Iranian-American confrontation? / Ask more with Faisal Abdel Sater

Special coverage on the aggression that targeted points in the vicinity of Masyaf

More on the topic

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Russia, Syria, US | Tagged: Al-Tanf, Centcom, Deir Ezzor, Global war on Syria, IRGC, LOOTING SYRIA, SDF, Syrian Resistance |