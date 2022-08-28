MP Raad: Blockade on Lebanon aimed at Disarming Hezbollah, Righteous People Never Surrender

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 27, 2022

Head of Hezbollah’s Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc MP Mohammad Raad said on Saturday that the aim of the blockade imposed on Lebanon is to disarm Hezbollah, stressing that “righteous people never surrender.”

In a local ceremony in south Lebanon, MP Raad said: “To walk on Imam Hussein’s path means that we are committed to slogan ‘Humiliation… never’, and we will never surrender.”

“They have been imposing a blockade and fighting us with harsh livelihood conditions. The blockade aims at humiliating and disarming the resistance. We are righteous people who will never surrender,” MP Raad in remarks carried by Al-Manar.

He lashed out at Lebanon’s enemies, saying that they have been breaching the national sovereignty.

“The resistance considers defending sovereignty as a national and moral duty,” MP Raad said, stressing that Hezbollah has been firm on preserving Lebanon’s maritime wealth in a bid to cope with the current economic crisis.

On the coming presidential election, the Hezbollah lawmaker said: “Either we will have a strong president who will commit to the national sovereignty, or we will have a president who will be dictated by foreign powers and forced to sign (peace) treaties (with enemies).”

Source: Al-Manar English Website

