When pictures speak volumes: Awawdeh facing death any moment

August 28, 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

Pictures of Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh speak volumes of the Israeli intransigence and brutality.

And the international community still maintains silence…

The Prisoners Authority published horrific pictures of prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, who has been on hunger strike for 6 months now.

Despite a serious deterioration in his health condition, #Palestinian prisoner #KhalilAwawdeh continues his open hunger strike in protest of the systematic arbitrary Israeli policy of administrative detention.#Palestine#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/GsNv0OLWJP — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 28, 2022

His wife and father took pictures of him today, exposing the truth of an ongoing “immoral and inhuman crime against him by the occupation prisons administration, and the Israeli intelligence service that insist on killing him,” even if slowly, according to a statement by the Prisoners Authority.

The Authority’s statement added, “These images are more than enough to awaken the conscience of the world that should hold the [Israeli] occupation accountable.”

التقطت زوجة الأسير #خليل_عواودة المضرب عن الطعام منذ 6 أشهر صوراً له اليوم، تحمل في تفاصيلها "جريمة لا أخلاقية ولا إنسانية بحقه من قبل إدارة سجون الاحتلال، وجهاز المخابرات الإسرائيلي المصر على قتله".



وأضاف البيان أنّ "هذه الصور كفيلة بأن يصحو ضمير العالم لمحاسبة دولة الاحتلال". pic.twitter.com/PVaPvaDYF1 — قناة الميادين (@AlMayadeenNews) August 28, 2022

Today, the Prisoners Information Office announced that Awawdeh is continuing his open hunger strike for the 166th day, amid critical health conditions.

Awawdeh’s lawyer, Ahlam Haddad, said 3 days ago that he could die at any moment.

In March, Awawdeh began an open-ended hunger strike to demand his release, knowing that he was arbitrarily arrested as per the Israeli occupation’s arbitrary administrative detention policy, and his lawyer said he has only been only drinking water since.

Watch | Despite his struggle to even talk, the #Palestinian hunger-striking prisoner #KhalilAwawdeh draws a smile on his face while talking to his wife.

The prisoner has been going on a hunger strike for more than 160 days now.#FreeThemAll #FreeKhalil pic.twitter.com/fUbClINrTD — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 20, 2022

For their part, Egyptian mediators recently called for the release of Awawdeh under a ceasefire agreement that ended the recent 3-day Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The freedom of Awawdeh was one of the clauses of the agreement between Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and the Israeli occupation after several days of Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, killing dozens of Palestinian civilians and wounding hundreds of others.

The head of the political department in the Islamic Jihad Movement, Muhammad Al-Hindi, said on August 7 that “a formula for the Egyptian declaration of the truce agreement has been reached, and it includes Egypt’s commitment to work for the release of the two prisoners, Khalil Awawdeh and Bassam Al-Saadi.”

