Ukronazi “good terrorists” – a who’s who (infographic)

Posted on August 30, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

August 29, 2022

Source

Infographic from The Lookout

Filed under: Ukraine | Tagged: |

«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: