Russian MoD updates the losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces after the failure of their counter-offensive

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

August 29, 2022

Source (machine translation, emphasis added)

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the APU lost more than 1,200 people in an attempt to attack

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), while trying to conduct an offensive in Mykolaiv-Krivoy Rog and other directions, suffered heavy losses, more than 1,200 soldiers were destroyed. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Defense of Russia.

According to the ministry, Russian troops destroyed 48 tanks, 46 infantry fighting vehicles, 37 other armored combat vehicles, 8 pickups with heavy machine guns.

In addition, while repelling the enemy’s offensive, the Russian military defeated the units of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which was transferred to participate in a special operation from western Ukraine. Five soldiers of the brigade laid down their arms and surrendered, the Defense Ministry added.

Earlier it became known that the Aerospace Forces of Russia (VKS) over the past day destroyed the production workshops of the Intervzryvprom plant, where explosives and other products for Ukrainian troops were produced, in the city of Krivoy Rog, Dnipropetrovsk region.

***

Also make sure to check Bernard’s analysis on Moon of Alabama: https://www.moonofalabama.org/2022/08/ukraine-a-counteroffensive-that-was-destined-to-fail.html

