Israeli media: Hezbollah ‘show of force’ brought Lebanon achievements

September 1, 2022

By Al Mayadeen English

Source: Israeli

An Israeli expert on Arab affairs says “Israel” must take the initiative and not allow Hezbollah to change the rules of the game.

Karish oil rig

The Israeli expert on Arab affairs, Yoni Ben Menachem, commented on the developments in the file of demarcating the maritime borders between Lebanon and the Israeli occupation.

On Twitter, Ben Menachem said Hezbollah’s show of force against “Israel” secures major achievements for Lebanon in the ongoing negotiations on the maritime borders.

He underlined that this step is a dangerous precedent, stressing that “Israel” must take the initiative and not allow Hezbollah to change the rules of the game.

A few days ago, Israeli media reported that an agreement with Lebanon is very close after “Israel” accepted that the Qana field be completely controlled by Lebanon, in exchange for the entire Karish field.

However, Lebanese Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab slammed all the latest negative and positive reports about the course of negotiations, whether by Israeli or international media, as “mere speculations that are not based on any information or official stances.”

In the same context, Israeli media said that the Americans are very concerned about the possibility of the situation deteriorating between “Israel” and Hezbollah.

According to the media, it seemed that US President Joe Biden was not interfering in the border demarcation matter, but on Wednesday the White House entered with full force on the issue of the agreement with Lebanon.

Read more: US ‘highly prioritizes’ Israeli-Lebanese maritime border dispute

Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’s’ threats regarding demarcation deal are worthless

It is noteworthy that Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned that “If Lebanon does not obtain the rights demanded by the Lebanese state, we are heading toward an escalation whether or not the nuclear agreement is signed.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that “the focus in Lebanon must be on Karish and the Lebanese [maritime] border, as well as the US mediator that is still wasting time amid a time constraint.”

On August 9, the Lebanese leader warned that any attempt to plunder any of Lebanon’s wealth will be thwarted, indicating that the party is waiting for the Israeli enemy’s response to Lebanon’s demands regarding border demarcation.

He also noted that it is necessary to prepare for all possibilities, adding that Hezbollah is serious about this file to the utmost.

Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the Israeli occupation by saying that Lebanon and its people will no longer accept the looting of their wealth.

The Lebanese leader affirmed that the Resistance is stronger than ever, warning the Israeli occupation against committing any mistake in Lebanon.

On the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Hezbollah, Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed that the Israeli threats are to no avail, adding that Hezbollah’s decision and approach are clear and “we are waiting for the coming days to act accordingly.”

Hezbollah’s messages to the Israeli occupation

It is noteworthy that on July 31, the military media unit of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon published a video that displayed the coordinates of the Israeli occupation’s gas rigs off the coasts of occupied Palestine in a clear message to “Tel Aviv”.

The video displayed footage of the drillships and the floating production units alongside information pertaining to the specifics of their geolocation, giving their coordinates and information regarding the origin and details of the ships at sea based on the flags they bear. Moreover, the video displayed the exact distance of each ship from Lebanese shores.

The video was entitled: “[You are] in our crosshair… stalling is not beneficial.”

Similarly, Hezbollah sent out three UAVs on a recon mission over the Karish gas field before they were shot down by the Israeli occupation forces, stressing that “the mission was completed and the message was delivered.”

