 Palestinian Detainee Ends Hunger Strike After Securing His ’Release Deal’

Sept 1, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh has ended his 172-day hunger strike after the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime reportedly agreed to release him in October.

Awawdeh ended the protest action with a cup of tea on Wednesday, Palestinian news outlets reported.

Speaking from his hospital bed, the 40-year-old said he would remain hospitalized until he could walk again.

The father of four girls launched the hunger strike shortly after his arrest in December last year in protest at his so-called “administrative detention.”

Under the policy, which has been practiced by the occupying regime for decades, Palestinian prisoners are held for lengthy renewable periods of time without being charged, tried, or convicted.

Awawdeh initially staged a 111-day hunger strike, which he suspended in light of an ‘Israeli’ promise to release him. He resumed the protest action when the regime’s prison officials reneged on their promise to let him go free.

Speaking last month, his lawyer Ahlam Haddad warned that the prisoner could die any moment due to his deteriorating condition, which saw him losing about 45 kilograms.

“I feel that my body is consuming itself internally,” the inmate said at the time, his eyes widening and his voice fluctuating as he spoke. “God’s support, steadfastness, and patience are what enable me to continue.”

Earlier, Awawdeh’s wife asked the international community to put pressure on Tel Aviv for the immediate release of her husband. In an interview with Al-Aqsa Radio, she said that her husband’s physical condition is very critical.

She pointed out that “the images of my husband are before the eyes of the whole world today, as he only weighs 38 kilo grams and has little flesh on his bones.”

The European Union said it is “shocked” to see pictures of Awawdeh’s frail body, calling for his release.

“Unless charged immediately, he has to be released,” the EU delegation to Palestine said in a post published on its Twitter page.

Calls were growing internationally for the release of the 40-year-old Awawdeh, after his wife shared images of his extremely emaciated body on Sunday, a day after she visited his hospital room.

Awawdeh said in a video message that “his body, on which only bone and skin remain, does not reflect the weakness and nakedness of Palestinian people, but rather reflects and mirrors the face of real occupation.”

He has been arrested five times since 2005 for political activism, and has been placed in administrative detention three times ever since.

In another video shared earlier by his lawyer, Awawdeh thanked those who stood by him before ending his hunger strike.

“Thank you for your support,” he said. “You are a great nation. You are a great nation.”

