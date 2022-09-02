Captive Movement cancels hunger strike as occupation agreed to demands

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

1 Sep 2022

Source: Agencies & Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Palestinians achieve a new victory as Israeli occupation prisons fulfill their demands and cancel the penalties imposed on them for years.

“The enemy’s retreat from its measures indicates that it does not retreat from its aggression except when it sees our steadfastness and unity”

The Captive Movement in Palestine

The Captive Movement in Palestine issued a statement announcing they canceled the open hunger strike, which had started earlier today after the Israeli occupation prison administration retracted its arbitrary decisions against the prisoners and fulfilled their demands.

The Captive Movement said in its statement, “We decided to stop the open hunger strike after the prison administration retracted its decision to arbitrarily transfer life-sentenced prisoners.”

The statement added, “The Zionist enemy and its tools represented in prison management have realized that the prisoners are ready to pay every price for their dignity and rights,” pointing out that “the enemy realized that behind the prisoners there is a people and a resistance that is ready to pay all the costs in order to support its fighters in the prisons of the Zionist occupation.”

The Captive Movement affirmed that “the enemy’s retreat from its measures indicates that it does not retreat from its aggression except when it sees our steadfastness and unity,” and hoped that “the unity of the prisoners would extend to be achieved in all the squares of the homeland to confront the occupation.”

For its part, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said that what happened was “a victory for the Captive Movement in the occupation’s prisons by achieving its demands and canceling the penalties imposed on it for years.”

The commission confirmed that this agreement “shall take effect immediately,” noting a “temporary suspension of the strike,” and warning that “in the event of a breach, the Captive Movement will resume its escalatory steps immediately.”

Ministry of Detainees Affairs: The prisoners have forced the occupation authorities to achieve their demands

Commenting on the matter, the Ministry of Detainees Affair in Gaza said that “the prisoners scored a new victory over the occupation prison administration and were able to force it to respond to their demands and retract its decision to arbitrarily transfer life-sentenced prisoners on a regular basis.”

It continued, “Victory could not have been achieved were it not for the stability and unity of the Captive Movement, under the leadership of the Supreme Emergency Committee of the Captive Movement, which was able to lead the battle.”

The Ministry of Detainees salutes the prisoners for their patience and steadfastness, and to all institutions, factions, and media who played an important role in supporting the prisoners and achieving victory.

The Prisoners Information Office reported on Wednesday that the number of prisoners of the first regiment, which will go on a mass hunger strike on Thursday, has risen to nearly 1,200. The strike is part of the escalatory steps approved by the Prisoner Movement Emergency Committee against the measures taken by the Israeli Prison Service against the prisoners.

