Exclusive: Details of Yemeni Armed Forces Al-Hudaydah military parade

1 Sep 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

Sources reveal to Al Mayadeen details about the Yemeni Armed Forces’ Promise of the Hereafter military parade.

A screengrab from a video published by the Yemeni Military Media center depicting an Al-Mandeb 1 anti-ship cruise missile during the Yemeni armed forces parade that took place today, September 1, 2022 (MMY.YE)

The Yemeni Armed Forces’ The Promise of the Hereafter military parade held in Al-Hudaydah saw the participation of various units of the Yemeni army, such as the coast guard, the navy, the air force, the air defense force, and several elite forces, sources told Al Mayadeen on Thursday.

Some 25,000 soldiers participated in the Promise of the Hereafter military parade, spanning all of the aforementioned forces, the sources added, noting that the parade kicked off with the troop companies before large forces of armored vehicles, tanks, and ground and naval weapons exhibited their capabilities.

#الحديدة – #صور من العرض العسكري المهيب للمنطقة العسكرية الخامسة وألوية النصر والقوات البحرية والقوات الجوية "وعد الآخرة" 1444هـ، بمشاركة السيد القائد وبحضور القائد الأعلى للقوات السلحة المشير الركن مهدي المشاط وعدد من قيادات الدولة السياسية والعسكرية

(٢)#الإعلام_الحربي_اليمني pic.twitter.com/L4R5gEdexU — عبد السلام الحمزي (@abdusalamhamzi) September 1, 2022

The Yemeni armed forces showcased their ground and air defenses, as well as homemade UAVs, the sources added.

She pointed out that the military parade “The Promise of the Hereafter”, in which the armed forces revealed “Yemeni-made marine missiles that have never been unveiled before, the Mandeb 2 and Mandeb 1 and Russian-made missiles [rebranded as Rubij].”

Anti-ship missiles and mines on display today by the Yemeni navy.



All produced domestically for national defense. pic.twitter.com/T8ad1zueUc — روني الدنماركي (@Aldanimarki) September 1, 2022

The commander of the victory brigades also made an address to the armed forces, stressing that all of the armed forces in Yemen will continue fighting until the country’s liberation of its occupation.

The Yemeni armed forces celebrated today the graduation of new soldiers in Al-Hudaydah, and the fifth military district held a large-scale, unprecedented military parade.

