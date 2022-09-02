Exclusive: Details of Yemeni Armed Forces Al-Hudaydah military parade

1 Sep 2022
By Al Mayadeen English
Sources reveal to Al Mayadeen details about the Yemeni Armed Forces’ Promise of the Hereafter military parade.
The Yemeni Armed Forces’ The Promise of the Hereafter military parade held in Al-Hudaydah saw the participation of various units of the Yemeni army, such as the coast guard, the navy, the air force, the air defense force, and several elite forces, sources told Al Mayadeen on Thursday.
Some 25,000 soldiers participated in the Promise of the Hereafter military parade, spanning all of the aforementioned forces, the sources added, noting that the parade kicked off with the troop companies before large forces of armored vehicles, tanks, and ground and naval weapons exhibited their capabilities.
The Yemeni armed forces showcased their ground and air defenses, as well as homemade UAVs, the sources added.
She pointed out that the military parade “The Promise of the Hereafter”, in which the armed forces revealed “Yemeni-made marine missiles that have never been unveiled before, the Mandeb 2 and Mandeb 1 and Russian-made missiles [rebranded as Rubij].”
The commander of the victory brigades also made an address to the armed forces, stressing that all of the armed forces in Yemen will continue fighting until the country’s liberation of its occupation.
The Yemeni armed forces celebrated today the graduation of new soldiers in Al-Hudaydah, and the fifth military district held a large-scale, unprecedented military parade.
