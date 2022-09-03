Medical neglect kills Palestinian man detained in occupation prisons

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 3, 2022

By Al Mayadeen English

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen English

40-year-old prisoner Moussa Abu Mahamid was martyred in the “Assaf Harofeh” hospital as a result of the occupation’s policy of medical negligence, reveals the Palestinian Prisoners Information Office.

Mousa Abu Mahamid was killed by Israeli medical neglect.

The Palestinian Prisoners Information Office announced that 40-year-old prisoner Moussa Abu Mahamid, from the village of Beit Ta’mar, east of Beit Lahm, is martyred.

Abu Mahamid was infected with an unknown germ inside the Israeli prison, and his treatment was delayed by the Israeli prison authorities, resulting in the deterioration of his health, according to local sources.

Prisoner Abu Mahamid was martyred in the “Assaf Harofeh” hospital as a result of the occupation’s policy of medical negligence, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Information Office.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club held the occupation fully responsible for the martyrdom of Mousa Abu Mahamid.

In further detail, the Palestinian Prisoners Information Office said that “the Israeli occupation forces arrested Abu Mahamid on the pretext of entering into occupied Al-Quds without a permit, as per his family.”

The club went on to say that his health has recently deteriorated significantly shortly after his arrest, then he was transferred to the Israeli “Assaf Harofeh” hospital until he passed away.

“Israel” has been increasingly targeting Palestinians under the pretext of entering occupied Palestinian territories without a permit since the beginning of this year. It is worth noting that the occupation not only arrests Palestinians but also shoots to kill them, as per the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

Read more: The Policy of Neglect; Behind the Walls of the Occupation Prisons

