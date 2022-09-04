“The Promise of the Hereafter”: Yemeni Armed Forces Hold Grand Military Parade, Vow Major Surprises [Video]

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

September 3, 2022

By Al-Ahed News

The Yemeni Armed Forces organized a grand military parade dubbed “The Promise of the Hereafter”, in which the al-Nasr Brigades, the Infantry, and the Naval and Aerial forces took part.

Drones had a prominent part of the parade, as well as the naval mines and anti-ship missiles.

As part of the parade that was held in the coastal Red Sea city of Hudaydah, the Yemeni Army’s Naval Force unveiled its land-to-sea “Faleq-1” missile.

Sources reported that the newly unveiled missiles can hit any target in the sea when launched from any point in Yemen, not only from coastal sites.

The Naval Force also displayed its “al-Mandib-2” and “Rubezh” missiles other than the several types of naval mines that were shown.

The parade conveyed a sounding message to the forces of aggression that the Yemenis would never compromise on their naval sovereignty no matter how many atrocities have been committed.

During the event, Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yehya Saree underlined that the forces didn’t rest but are rather ready and prepared to defend the nation, pointing to that the military parade in the Province of Hudaydah proves the level of preparedness of the Yemeni Armed Forces and the Popular Committees against the enemies.

Saree further vowed major surprises in the days to come, in line with the promise of Ansarullah Leader, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi.

The spokesman also emphasized that the “Faleq-1” missile is capable of striking any target in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, or the Arab Sea, from any point in Yemen and not only from the city of Hudaydah.

As he vowed that the aggressors will suffer from painful and unexpected strikes, Saree made clear that the parade serves as an announcement that the Yemeni Armed Forces are at full preparedness to confront the enmies.

“After eight years of defiance, Yemen has turned stronger and more equipped than ever. The enemies have to understand this message and learn that Yemen today can turn their days into hell,” Saree further cautioned.

