Six Israeli Soldiers Injured in Bus Shooting in Jordan Valley

At least six Israeli soldiers have been wounded in a shooting on a bus in the occupied West Bank, Israeli military authorities said on Sunday.
The incident took place in the Jordan Valley, near the illegal Jewish settlement of Hamra.
According to Israeli military sources, two Palestinian young men shot at the bus from a truck and forced it to stop.
Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israeli forces arrested two suspects after conducting searches in the area.
A spokesman for the Palestinian political group Hamas praised the attack as “proof that all attempts by the occupation (Israel) to stop the escalating resistance operations in the West Bank have failed”.
Ram Ben-Barak, head of the Israeli parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, told Israel’s Army Radio that Israel would respond “very forcefully”.
(Agencies, PC, SOCIAL)
